Artemis II nears splashdown; NASA says crew is ‘halfway home’ after record lunar flyby

NASA’s Artemis II mission is entering its final phase, with the crew on their return journey to Earth following a historic lunar flyby that set a new distance record for human spaceflight.

This handout picture released on April 9, 2026 by NASA shows a faint view of a crescent Earth above the horizon on the Moon's far side, photographed by the Artemis II crew from the Orion spacecraft on April 6, 2026. (Photo by Handout / NASA / AFP)(AFP)

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In a post on X, NASA said the astronauts have crossed the midpoint between the Moon and Earth.

“They’re halfway home,” the agency said, adding that the crew “will splash down in the Pacific Ocean around 8:07 pm ET on Friday, April 10 (0007 UTC on Saturday, April 11), off the coast of San Diego.”

Splashdown scheduled in Pacific Ocean

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{{^usCountry}} The Orion spacecraft is expected to land off the California coast, where recovery operations are planned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Orion spacecraft is expected to land off the California coast, where recovery operations are planned. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The US Navy’s USS John P. Murtha is set to retrieve both the astronauts and the spacecraft after splashdown, according to US Indo-Pacific Command. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US Navy’s USS John P. Murtha is set to retrieve both the astronauts and the spacecraft after splashdown, according to US Indo-Pacific Command. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the mission, the crew traveled approximately 252,756 miles (406,771 km) from Earth while passing the Moon’s far side, setting a new record for the farthest distance humans have traveled in space. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the mission, the crew traveled approximately 252,756 miles (406,771 km) from Earth while passing the Moon’s far side, setting a new record for the farthest distance humans have traveled in space. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The milestone surpasses the previous record set by Apollo 13. Key moments during mission {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The milestone surpasses the previous record set by Apollo 13. Key moments during mission {{/usCountry}}

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In addition to the distance record, astronauts witnessed a solar eclipse from space, marking one of several notable observations during the mission.

Also Read: Artemis II update: Astronauts break Apollo 13's record; name lunar crater after Reid Wiseman’s late wife Carroll

The crew includes NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen. The mission marks the first crewed flight around the Moon in more than 50 years.

Artemis II is NASA’s first crewed test flight under its Artemis program, aimed at returning humans to the Moon and eventually sending astronauts to Mars. The mission is designed to test systems, crew operations, and safety procedures critical for future exploration.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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