Floating Nutella jar on Artemis II spacecraft? NASA clarifies viral cabin footage

Online reactions ranged from jokes about Nutella “outpacing” humans in space travel to quips about accidental advertising for Ferrero, the brand behind the spread. Some users even compared it to other visible consumer products occasionally spotted during missions.

The moment went viral, with social media users amused that a chocolate spread had seemingly joined one of the most significant space missions in recent history. The four-member crew, Commander Reid Wiseman , Pilot Victor Glover, and Mission Specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen, were in the midst of a landmark journey around the Moon when the now-viral footage emerged.

An object briefly stole the spotlight during a livestream of Artemis II : a jar of Nutella drifting weightlessly inside the Orion spacecraft. The clip surfaced just minutes before the crew crossed a historic milestone, traveling farther from Earth than any humans since Apollo 13.

Nutella responds Nutella’s official account leaned into the buzz.

It posted on X that it was “honored to have traveled further than any spread in history” and was “taking spreading smiles to new heights.”

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NASA responds to product placement speculation As the clip gained traction, questions surfaced over whether the appearance was a deliberate brand placement. NASA, however, dismissed the idea.

NASA press secretary Bethany Stevens clarified in a statement that the agency “does not select crew meals or food in association with brand partnerships,” adding that the Nutella sighting “was not a product placement.”

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The floating jar is understood to be part of the astronauts’ onboard food supplies, rather than any commercial collaboration.

Reports indicate the Artemis II crew brought a varied menu, including items like barbecue beef brisket, macaroni and cheese, broccoli au gratin, tortillas, hot sauce, and coffee, with Nutella likely intended as a snack.