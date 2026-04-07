Floating Nutella jar on Artemis II spacecraft? NASA clarifies viral cabin footage
During the Artemis II livestream, a jar of Nutella floated inside the Orion spacecraft.
An object briefly stole the spotlight during a livestream of Artemis II: a jar of Nutella drifting weightlessly inside the Orion spacecraft. The clip surfaced just minutes before the crew crossed a historic milestone, traveling farther from Earth than any humans since Apollo 13.
The moment went viral, with social media users amused that a chocolate spread had seemingly joined one of the most significant space missions in recent history. The four-member crew, Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, and Mission Specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen, were in the midst of a landmark journey around the Moon when the now-viral footage emerged.
Online reactions ranged from jokes about Nutella “outpacing” humans in space travel to quips about accidental advertising for Ferrero, the brand behind the spread. Some users even compared it to other visible consumer products occasionally spotted during missions.
Nutella responds
Nutella’s official account leaned into the buzz.
It posted on X that it was “honored to have traveled further than any spread in history” and was “taking spreading smiles to new heights.”
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NASA responds to product placement speculation
As the clip gained traction, questions surfaced over whether the appearance was a deliberate brand placement. NASA, however, dismissed the idea.
NASA press secretary Bethany Stevens clarified in a statement that the agency “does not select crew meals or food in association with brand partnerships,” adding that the Nutella sighting “was not a product placement.”
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The floating jar is understood to be part of the astronauts’ onboard food supplies, rather than any commercial collaboration.
Reports indicate the Artemis II crew brought a varied menu, including items like barbecue beef brisket, macaroni and cheese, broccoli au gratin, tortillas, hot sauce, and coffee, with Nutella likely intended as a snack.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More