Police in the Tanzanian islands of Zanzibar are currently holding Joe McCann, the fiancé of Ashlee Jenae, after her death, according to The Citizen. The 31-year-old Miami-based lifestyle influencer was found dead in a Tanzania hotel just days after her engagement to McCann.

Ashlee Jenae update: Police in Zanzibar holding fiancé Joe McCann, his passport ‘withheld' after influencer's death(ashleejenae/Instagram)

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The Deputy Commissioner of Police in Zanzibar, who also serves as the Deputy Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Zuberi Chembera, addressed the incident on Tuesday, April 14, saying that police are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the actual cause of death.

Read More | Where is Ashlee Jenae's fiancé? What we know as Joe McCann faces scrutiny after influencer's death in Tanzania hotel

Joe’s passport has also been "withheld," the local police said in a statement, according to the BBC. He is understood to be speaking to police as a witness.

What we know about the incident so far

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{{^usCountry}} The investigation is being carried out in collaboration with other investigative bodies. A post-mortem examination of Ashlee’s body is being done at Lumumba Hospital in Unguja. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The investigation is being carried out in collaboration with other investigative bodies. A post-mortem examination of Ashlee’s body is being done at Lumumba Hospital in Unguja. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Chembera said that the hotel management had received a report from a guest in room number 24, saying they heard an altercation coming from room number 25, where Joe and Ashlee were staying. The disturbance prompted the management to decide to shift Joe to room number 65, located about an eight-minute walk from their original room. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chembera said that the hotel management had received a report from a guest in room number 24, saying they heard an altercation coming from room number 25, where Joe and Ashlee were staying. The disturbance prompted the management to decide to shift Joe to room number 65, located about an eight-minute walk from their original room. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Before the incident, Ashlee has reportedly requested a charging cable from a hotel employee because she faced issues with her own. The employee was asked to return after ten minutes, and when he did, he found Ashlee hanging from a clothesline. She was rushed to a hospital, where she died. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before the incident, Ashlee has reportedly requested a charging cable from a hotel employee because she faced issues with her own. The employee was asked to return after ten minutes, and when he did, he found Ashlee hanging from a clothesline. She was rushed to a hospital, where she died. {{/usCountry}}

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Read More | Who is Joe McCann? Ashlee Jenae's fiancé under spotlight after US influencer's death, ‘She would never commit suicide’

Ashlee’s Tanzania trip was meant to celebrate her 31st birthday and her recent engagement to Joe, with whom she shared several photos on Instagram. She was found dead at the Serval Wildlife Resort in Tanzania, following which Joe said that Tanzanian authorities determined she died by hanging and have characterized the death as a suicide.

Ashlee’s loved ones have rejected the suicide claim, including her close friend, PR executive Savannah Britt, who wrote on X, “We need justice for my friend Ashlee Jenae who was found dead in her hotel in Tanzania and her fiance Joe McCann claims she hung herself. Anyone who knows Ash knows she would NEVER commit suicide. We need answers now!”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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