August Borden update: Deshler High School teen's death ruled ‘freak accident,’ case closes with no charges

On Wednesday, authorities in Madison County, Alabama, ruled that the injuries to Deshler High School student August Borden on August 19 were a "freak accident," and criminal charges will not be pressed against anyone involved. Border, a football player at Deshler, suffered severe skull fracture and concussion and was flown to a hospital. August Borden.(X/ @rodgeau)

Borden's parents alleged criminal involvement after details of the injuries surfaced. The teen was with a group of friends after a workout session when one of the friends wrapped his hands around him. Borden reportedly passed out shortly after, having made a 'weird sound.'

His parents had alleged that the friends involved in the incident had some role to play in what happened to Borden. However, on Wednesday, the Madison County District Attorney's Office said that after conducting 17 interviews, including with the eight eyewitnesses, they have not found any evidence of criminal intent.

The DA's office said that the incident was nothing more than a "typical high school banter" and involved "limited physical contact."

Parents Dispute Accident Claims

Earlier, when the school authorities had claimed that Borden's injuries were accidental and resulted from a fall, his parents had disputed it. They said Borden is unable to recall the incident because of the intensity of his injuries.

However, the DA's office concluded that August had injured himself as he fell after passing out. The DA's office had said that Borden hit his knees first and crashed into the ground, first with his knees, then with the rest of his body. He injured his skull when his head hit the ground, and he suffered a seizure.