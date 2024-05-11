Aurora Borealis dances across skies in 10 stunning photos: Northern Lights dazzle UK and US after Solar storm

A powerful solar storm supercharged the Earth's magnetosphere, sparkling the usually elusive Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, across the UK. The celestial spectacle, predicted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)'s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) as the most powerful since 2003, left skywatchers obsessing over the unforgettable display of nature's beauty. Northern lights appear in the night sky above the Brocken early Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Schierke, northern Germany. (Matthias Bein/dpa via AP)(AP)

Geomagnetic storm unleashes dazzling Aurora Borealis

NOAA previously issued a rare alert on Thursday but predicts that the effect will continue until the weekend. The rare solar storm has great potential to disrupt communication, GPS, and other satellite communications as well. Heightened solar activity produces auroras that dance around Earth's poles, recognised as the northern lights or aurora borealis.

The Northern Lights appear in the night sky over East Brandenburg, Friday, May 10, 2024. (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)(AP)

In this long exposure photograph, a car drives past and illuminates poplars as the northern lights glow in the night sky above the village of Daillens, Switzerland, early Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)(AP)

Northern lights glow in the night sky above the village of Daillens, Switzerland, early Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)(AP)

The northern lights shine over Portsmouth, N.H., Friday, May 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)(AP)

Which part of UK witnessed Northern Lights

From Scotland's rolling hills to the bustling streets of London, Wales, and England, the UK's night sky offered a once-in-a-lifetime experience, leaving Britons in awe. Experts note that these lights are typically most visible around the poles, where the magnetic field is strongest. However, when electrically charged particles from the sun collide with Earth's magnetic surface, it results in an even more spectacular display than usual. The colours seen are created as they interact with gases in the atmosphere, producing different coloured palettes in the sky.

Northern lights appear in the night sky above the Brocken early Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Schierke, northern Germany. (Matthias Bein/dpa via AP)(AP)

Photos of northern lights across US

Officials mentioned that Americans as far south as Alabama and Northern California could witness the northern lights this weekend due to a strong geomagnetic storm approaching Earth.

The aurora borealis, northern lights, light up the sky over the ocean off Gloucester, Massachusetts, U.S., May 10, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyder(REUTERS)

"If you happen to be in an area where it's dark and cloud free and relatively unpolluted by light, you may get to see a fairly impressive aurora display, and that's really the gift from space weather, is the aurora," National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's space scientist told CBS news.