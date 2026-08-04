A GiveSendGo has been started for Austin ‘AJ’ Scott, a bystander who was shot while engaging with the gunman during a shooting at an In-N-Out in Twin Falls, Idaho. The gunman was identified as Chad Williams, 24, who killed himself with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said at a press conference Sunday, August 2.

Austin ‘AJ’ Scott GiveSendGo: How hero Twin Falls victim came ‘face-to-face’ with gunman Chad Williams (GiveSendGo)

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Marcus Scott said on Facebook that his son Austin was critically wounded and faces a long recovery. He said that his son was shot after he moved “toward the danger” in an attempt to save others when he heard gunfire.

Also Read | Twin Falls PD issues emotional statement after Idaho In-N-Out shooting, ‘Yesterday challenged our department in ways…’

“We are incredibly thankful that God spared his life and that his wife and friend were there to provide immediate care until he could get to the hospital,” he wrote.

Marcus told The Associated Press that his son used to work as an officer for Twin Falls police and the Idaho State Police.

Austin ‘AJ’ Scott GiveSendGo

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{{^usCountry}} The GiveSendGo says Austin was sitting with his wife in the drive-thru at an In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls when he heard the sound of gunfire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The GiveSendGo says Austin was sitting with his wife in the drive-thru at an In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls when he heard the sound of gunfire. {{/usCountry}}

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“Without hesitation, Austin told his wife and their friend to stay inside the vehicle while he ran toward the sound of the shots to locate the shooter and help stop the threat. Knowing the danger, he intentionally did not draw his firearm as he approached because he didn’t want to be mistaken for the suspect by responding law enforcement or others,” the page reads.

“As Austin rounded the corner to assess the situation, he came face-to-face with the gunman. The suspect raised a rifle and shot Austin. The bullet shattered his humerus and severed an artery, causing life-threatening injuries,” it continues.

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The GiveSendGo adds, “Despite being critically wounded, Austin’s actions drew the suspect’s attention away from others who were in the area, allowing him to seek cover as he fought to stay alive. The gunman eventually fled while Austin was losing blood. By God’s grace, Austin’s wife—an emergency room nurse—and their friend, who is also an emergency room nurse, rushed to find him. They located Austin, placed him into their vehicle, controlled the bleeding by applying pressure to his wound, and drove him directly to the hospital, where he was taken into emergency surgery.”

Also Read | Terry Dudley GoFundMe: Twin Falls victim was shot twice, suffered internal bleeding: ‘Not out of the dark yet’

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The funds raised will cover lost wages, medical expenses, rehab, rehabilitation, travel to appointments, and everyday household expenses.

The Twin Falls Police Department praised Scott and Jordan Salinas, another individual who engaged with the shooter, in a statement on Facebook.

“We can confirm that an off-duty state trooper and a citizen returned gunfire toward the suspect. We commend their heroic actions, which we believe helped drive the suspect away from the scene and prevent further casualties,” the statement said.