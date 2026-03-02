Austin, Cincinnati, and DC: Spree of shootings and stabbings linked to Iran 'terror plot'? What we know

Since the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday following US-Israeli airstrikes, several violent incidents have erupted in the United States on Sunday. Police officers work at the scene after a deadly mass shooting outside Buford's, bar in Austin, Texas. (REUTERS)

The first incident came early Sunday morning, around 2am local time at Buford's bar in Austin, Texas. A shooter opened fire from outside the bar, killing at least three and injuring 11. It was followed by another mass shooting at the Riverfront Live music venue in Cincinnati, which left nine people injured. Then, later on Sunday afternoon, a stabbing and shooting took place on Interstate 495 near Washington, D.C., in which multiple people were reportedly injured.

It has sparked curiosity around whether they could be linked to the strike on Iran, as a possible form of retaliation. Speculations of a potential link grew after reports confirmed that the shooter at the Austin bar was a 53-year-old naturalized US citizen from Senegal named Ndiaga Diagne, who was wearing a hoodie with the words "Property of Allah" as well as Iran flag-colored undershirt.

FBI's field office in Austin has confirmed that they are investigating the incident at Buford's bar as a potential incident of terrorism, with the shooter's alleged links to a "terrorism nexus" being investigated.

However, there are no indications that the other two incidents - in Cincinnati and Washington DC, were linked to potential terrorism. There are also no confirmation of the suspects in these two cases acting over the backlash against the strikes in Iran.

As of now, the suspects in the incidents in Cincinnati and on the Beltway near Washington DC have not been identified. More information on their motive will be clear once information is released by the respective authorities.

What FBI Said About Austin Shooter's "Terrorism" Links The FBI has confirmed that they are investigating the incident on West 6th Street in Austin on Sunday as a potential act of terrorism. The agency said that it's Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the shooting.

The agency said that evidence response and digital forensics units, along with a host of other specialized response teams, have been deployed on the shooting scene. However, FBI's Austin field agent in charge said that it is "too early" to conclude that the suspect had links to a terrorism nexus.

"Obviously, it's still way too early in the process to determine an exact motivation," agent Alex Doran said. "But there were indicators that on the subject and in his vehicle that indicate potential nexus to terrorism."