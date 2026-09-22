Austin ICE shooting: Shocking video shows protesters spray painting ‘kill Donald Trump’ on wall, ‘Time to arrest…’

A viral video on X shows anti-ICE protesters spray painting “KlLL DONALD TRUMP” on columns at the site of the Austin ICE shooting. The victim, Wilber Rafael Garces Perez, a 28-year-old Venezuelan national, is being held by ICE at Pearsall, according to his lawyer.

People protest outside the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas, on September 21, 2026, a day after a Venezuelan national was shot and wounded during a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (AFP)

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Nick Sortor was among many to share the video, writing, “Anti-ICE rioters are now out spraypainting “KlLL DONALD TRUMP” on columns at the site of yesterday’s ICE shootlng, @Savsays reveals. THIS SHOULD NOT BE TOLERATED! Federal agents should be SWARMING their houses tonight. NO MERCY!”

The video shows a masked individual spray painting on the wall. The wall also features spray painted words like “kill all pedos,” “kill Donald Trump,” “it doesn’t stop with Epstein,” “fu** ICE,” and “fu** Donald Trump.”

Deep Dive What circumstances led to Wilber Rafael Garces Perez's shooting by ICE agents? Wilber Rafael Garces Perez was shot while conducting a DoorDash delivery when ICE agents aggressively approached him, fired into his vehicle, and hit him in the back. Why does Wilber Rafael Garces Perez's lawyer claim he is in the U.S. legally? His lawyer, Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch, asserts that Perez entered the U.S. lawfully through CBPOne seeking asylum and holds a valid work permit. How is Wilber Rafael Garces Perez's current condition following the shooting? Wilber is in stable condition but has a bullet lodged in his body, has received no pain medication, and has been sleeping on the floor while in detention.

Netizens condemned the video in the comment section. “They act like they are in some third world country, catch them and send a message to all people in America that this behavior must stop immediately,” wrote a user. “Everything was fine until that. That’s going to be a problem. But federal prison for 10 should help,” wrote another.

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“Time to arrest all the politicians who are behind these communists,” said a user, while another said, “You notice the fairies like to cover their faces?” One wrote, “Spray-painting a threat to kill the president is not protest. Identify them, charge them, and put the footage in front of a jury.”

What we know about Wilber Rafael Garces Perez

Attorney Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch, who is representing Perez, said that he “still has the bullet"> “still has the bullet lodged in his body,” and has “received no pain medication and had to sleep on the floor.” She previously said that Perez lives in Austin and is a DoorDash driver who was in the middle of a delivery when he was shot.

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In a recent post, Lincoln-Goldfinch shared details about how Perez entered the United States.

Also Read | Wilber Perez update: Austin ICE shooting victim's lawyer shares shocking details, ‘Bullet still in body, slept on floor’

“Wilber entered through CBPOne seeking asylum. He was inspected and entered lawfully through a port of entry. He was issued a valid work permit,” she wrote"> she wrote.

Lincoln-Goldfinch added, “The issue regarding the deportation order is that he moved and changed addresses. There was a notice for a hearing sent to the wrong address that he missed, which is VERY common. We are working on that. He will be released from detention, his immigration matter will be resolved, and the agencies will be held accountable.”

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Lincoln-Goldfinch explained">Lincoln-Goldfinch explained that her client was issued a deportation order in absentia because “the immigration court sent a notice for a hearing to an OLD address.”