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Austin Metcalf murder: Full list of strict rules imposed by judge at Karmelo Anthony's upcoming trial

Karmelo Anthony's trial is set to begin on June 1. He is facing a first-degree murder charge for the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf.

Updated on: May 11, 2026 01:08 pm IST
By Sumanti Sen
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A Collin County judge has imposed strict rules on media access, security, and courtroom conduct ahead of the trial of Karmelo Anthony, the teen accused of stabbing fellow student Austin Metcalf to death during a Frisco ISD track meet in April 2025. 296th District Court Judge John Roach Jr. signed the order in April, citing intense public interest. He also stressed the need to protect jurors, witnesses, and the defendant's right to a fair proceeding.

Austin Metcalf (R) murder: Full list of strict rules imposed by judge at Karmelo Anthony's (L) trial(Frisco Police Department, Meghan Prall Metcalf/Facebook )

The trial is set to begin Monday, June 1, according to Collin County court records, CBS News reported. Anthony is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Read More | Austin Metcalf murder: When will Karmelo Anthony's trial begin? What to know as media access, security rules tightened

If convicted, he could face a possible sentence of 5-99 years or life in prison. 17-year-olds are considered adults in the Texas criminal justice system.

Anthony is accused of stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Matcalf was white.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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