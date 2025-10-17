Baek Se-Hee dies at 35: 15 insightful quotes from I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki

Baek Se-Hee, the South Korean author behind the bestselling memoir I Want to Die but Want to Eat Tteokbokki, has died at the age of 35. First published in 2018, the book struck a chord with readers for its honest portrayal of depression, presented through a series of dialogues between Baek and her psychiatrist. The details surrounding the author's death remain unclear, as reported by the BBC. South Korean author Baek Se-Hee, known for her memoir I Want to Die but Want to Eat Tteokbokki, has passed away at 35.(_baeksehee/Instagram)

Also Read: Who was Baek Se-Hee? Author of I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki dies at 35

Famous Baek Se-Hee quotes from her popular memoir

The following is a list of quotes by Baek Se-Hee from her much-celebrated memoir, I Want to Die but Want to Eat Tteokbokki, according to Goodreads.

1. “When you're having a hard time, it's natural to feel like you're having the hardest time in the world. And it's not selfish to feel that way.”

2. “You keep obsessively holding yourself to these idealised standards, forcing yourself to fit them. It's another way, among many, for you to keep punishing yourself.”

3. “What do I wish for? I want to love and be loved. Without suspicion, and with ease.”

4. “In effect, it's your thoughts that are torturing you.”

5. “I hope you will listen to a certain overlooked and different voice within you. Because the human heart, even when it wants to die, quite often wants at the same time to eat some tteokbokki, too.”

6. “If twenty-year-old me met me today, she would cry with joy. And that's enough for me.”

7. To right every wrong you come across in the world would be an impossible endeavor for any one person. You're just one person, and you're putting too much of the weight of the world on yourself.”

8. “Perhaps you're co-dependent on your work as well. When you get good results, your worth is realised and you relax, but that satisfaction doesn't last long - that's the problem.”

9. “What matters isn't what people say but what you like and find joy in. I hope you focus less on how you look to other people and more on fulfilling your true desires.”

10. “To tell the truth, no one was looking down on me except myself.”

11. “But again, you can enjoy the freedom of your own thoughts. Instead of thinking, 'I must not have these thoughts.”

12. “Your self-esteem determines how you feel about the sincerity of others.”

13. “I feel too young to have seen the life and death of a living sentient being.”

14. “Fear increases when it's something that you keep to yourself. Instead of suffering alone, it can often be good to share it with someone else.”

15. “It finally occurred to me that to expect someone to always be a certain way or consistently do a certain thing can be a huge burden on them.”