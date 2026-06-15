Barron Trump's rare public appearance at UFC Freedom 250 event sparks mixed reactions: ‘looks absolutely miserable’

Barron Trump was seen in a rare public setting with his family this weekend, and his expression seems to have unveiled significant insights into his purported "true feelings". During this weekend, Trump commemorated his 80th birthday, with his family assembling at a public gathering.

Barron Trump steals limelight at UFC event

Barron Trump attended a UFC event for his father's 80th birthday, marking his first public appearance in months. (REUTERS)

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In what was his first public outing in nearly four months, Barron Trump, the son of Donald Trump, stepped back into the spotlight. The 20-year-old, known for his preference to stay out of the public eye, attended a notable UFC Freedom 250 event that took place on the White House lawn, commemorating both Trump's 80th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the United States.

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He was joined by his family while thousands congregated on the South Lawn for what has been referred to as a "blockbuster fight night". However, once images of him began to emerge, observers couldn't overlook one particular detail.

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{{^usCountry}} His facial expression appeared to communicate much about his emotions concerning his presence there, as noted by onlookers. They felt compelled to remark on several of the images that had been released. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His facial expression appeared to communicate much about his emotions concerning his presence there, as noted by onlookers. They felt compelled to remark on several of the images that had been released. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Additionally, some observers pointed out that he seemed to have a somewhat refreshed appearance, having been seen with long, flowing hair and dressed in a casual shirt. Barron Trump's UFC event appearance sparks buzz {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, some observers pointed out that he seemed to have a somewhat refreshed appearance, having been seen with long, flowing hair and dressed in a casual shirt. Barron Trump's UFC event appearance sparks buzz {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In an X post, Paula Wilson said: “Nothing unusual or negative here. Just a candid family moment captured at a big patriotic UFC event. Classic Barron energy,” igniting extensive conversation, as many viewers were captivated by a similar observation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an X post, Paula Wilson said: “Nothing unusual or negative here. Just a candid family moment captured at a big patriotic UFC event. Classic Barron energy,” igniting extensive conversation, as many viewers were captivated by a similar observation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Barron appeared to exhibit a distinctly blank expression while his parents smiled widely in front of him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Barron appeared to exhibit a distinctly blank expression while his parents smiled widely in front of him. {{/usCountry}}

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"What is classic Barron energy? Looking miserable?" one person responded. However, Wilson was quick to reply back to the user, saying: “He's not miserable. He's just a very serious person, and he is not big on social outings.”

“Barron looks absolutely miserable,” another said, while the third user wrote: "Poor Barron."

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Some observers, however, found no fault with his image. Below a different photograph, one user remarked: “He looks like a normal kid his age relaxing with his family. That's all.”

Barron Trump's look for the UFC event

He attended the event with distinctly longer, dark wavy hair, accompanying President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at this prominent occasion. Barron donned a navy blazer paired with a crisp white shirt, seemingly mirroring a more casual interpretation of his father's outfit.

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Since the inauguration of Trump in January 2025, Barron has participated in only a few public events. This may indicate his inclination towards a more subdued lifestyle, away from the spotlight and major events.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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