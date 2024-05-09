'…because you are an Indian', Ann Coulter tells Vivek Ramaswamy why she won't vote for him, his response is brutal

Former GOP contender Vivek Ramaswamy, who recently exited the presidential race, found himself at the center of controversy on his podcast TRUTH. Ann Coulter's racially charged remark put the host in an uncomfortable position. Vivek Ramaswamy's response to Ann Coulter's racism comment wins internet(Getty Images via AFP)

After Ramaswamy introduced American commentator and author on his podcast, she remarked and seems she was wearing her racial lens while talking to him, “I too am a fan of yours, so I’m going to make a point of disagreeing with you so it will be fun. You are so bright and articulate, and I guess I can call you articulate since you’re not an American Black. Can’t say that about them, that’s derogatory.”

She continued, “I agreed with many, many things you said during– in fact, probably more than most other candidates when you were running for president, but I still would not have voted for you because you’re an Indian. We’ll get back to that.”

Ramaswamy counters racism with definition of loyalty

Ramaswamy soaked in her racial attack and politely countered, that his loyalty is towards his country can't be defined by his skin colour. He went on to explain how an immigrant or the children of immigrants could have greater loyalty than a seventh-generation American who hates their own country.

After realising the racial tone of her answers Ann made a half hearted effort to defend her remark, "There is a core national identity that is the identity of the WASP and that doesn’t mean we can’t take anyone else in, a Sri Lankan, or a Japanese, or an Indian, but the core around which the nation’s values are formed is the WASP,” she said.

She further went on to add, “We’ve never had a president who didn’t have at least partial English ancestry. Never. We’ve only had one Catholic president [sic]. There was only one Catholic signatory to the Declaration of Independence. They were all not only protestants, but pretty much Presbyterian.”

Ramaswamy replies, “I disagree with her but respect she had guts”

After the podcast Ramaswamy commented on the episode in an X post, he chose to praise Coulter for her candor, despite adding that he personally disagreed with her views.

“@AnnCoulter told me flat-out to my face that she couldn’t vote for me ‘because you’re an Indian,’ even though she agreed with me more than most other candidates,” he wrote. “I disagree with her but respect she had the guts to speak her mind. It was a riveting hour. The TRUTH podcast is back.”

Vivek won internet's praise his composed response, “Got to respect racism this pure,” exclaimed Richard Hanania.

"This is a MASTERCLASS in how to have a conversation,' Kartikeya Tanna added, “Vivek’s conversation with her is pure GOLD. Much to learn from this temperament,”

“There's so much to learn from his cool”, Sandeep Neel commented, “Ann tells Vivek she wouldn’t vote for him just because he's of Indian ethnicity—basically, not white or mixed. Vivek destroys Ann with pure logic and emotional intelligence. The way he handles the conversation? Pure gold.”