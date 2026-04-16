Bees in Israel sparking Biblical prophecy theories? Candace Owens says 'writing dream speech'

“Tens of thousands of bees have suddenly swarmed across parts of Israel, prompting authorities to warn residents and shop owners to keep doors and windows closed,” a page sharing the video wrote.

A video has gone viral allegedly showing a swarm of bees in Israel 's Netivot, sparking conspiracy theories online. It also gained the attention of Candace Owens , who has been a critic of Benjamin Netanyahu 's government.

Another alleged video was shared with the claim “Israeli military planes are experiencing serious issues, with many unable to fly, after the largest swarm of bees in recorded history descended on Israel.”

Photos were also shared on the social media platform with the caption “A massive swarm of bees is bombarding Southern Israel, with residents being advised to stay indoors. Israeli authorities are being sent to clear out the bees and find out where the swarm came from.”

As per the alleged videos, locals appear shocked at the appearance of so many bees. The insects also appear to spread across areas, often appearing clustered together on cars, as the photos on X show.

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The news of the bees in Israel have sparked several conspiracy theories about God's intervention. This is due to the Biblical reference of a swarm of locusts. The theories come after Israel was engaged in a war with Iran, putting the Middle East on edge. “#Israel get a swarm of bees, and before that crows and the Palestinians get fresh fish. Sounds about right,” one X handle wrote.

Another added “It’s almost biblical. israel is under attack from swarms of bees. Let’s hope they visit the Knesset.” Yet another person said “A Swarm of Flies from Egypt and Bees from Assyria shall befell upon Israel. This is prophecy.”

However, Isaiah 7:18 says “In that day the LORD will whistle for the fly that is at the end of the streams of Egypt, and for the bee that is in the land of Assyria,” without making mention of Israel in this context. Amid the conspiracy theories doing the rounds online, Owens was quick to make her opinion known.

What Candace Owens said about bees in Israel Owens shared a video of the swarm of bees in Israel. She commented “Writing my 'I had a dream' speech, right now.” While she followed it up with a laughing emoticon, the podcaster did not explain what she meant by the ‘I had a dream’ portion of it.

Notably, Owens has accused Israel of having a role in Charlie Kirk's death as well. The Turning Point USA founder was shot dead on September 10, 2025 when attending an event at the Utah Valley University. Owens, who was a TPUSA member until sometime back, has had numerous theories about the founder's death. However, while she's accused Israel, Owens has not backed her claims.

Most recently, she lashed out at the nation and their Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the Iran war. Owens was also part of the bandwagon to participate in speculations about Netanyahu's death and the apparent usage of AI-generated figures to keep said information under wraps.