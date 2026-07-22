Ben Crump sets up ‘Nolan Wells Tip Line’ to help teen's family seek answers, ‘If you saw something…’

Attorney Ben Crump, who has been hired by the family of Nolan Wells, has set up a tip line to “help bring this family closer to the answers” as the investigation continues. Sharing a link on X, Crump wrote, “If you have information, no matter how small it may seem, your voice could help bring this family closer to the answers they deserve. You can share information confidentially with Ben Crump Law, and if you wish to remain anonymous, your request will be honored. Help Nolan's family seek answers”.

Ben Crump sets up ‘Nolan Wells Tip Line’ to help teen's family seek answers (Christine Wonsley/Facebook, attorneycrump/Instagram)

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The tip line page reads, “If you saw something, heard something, or know something, we want to hear from you. Your information can be shared confidentially.”

Also Read | Nolan Wells' death sparks protests in Ocean Springs, Mississippi as hundreds demand answers; videos surface

It adds, “Information sent through this page goes to the legal team at Ben Crump Law. We will not publish your name. If you want to remain anonymous, say so in your message, and we will treat it that way. Contacting this tip line does not create an attorney-client relationship. The Wells family is asking for help. If you know something, please say something.”

Nolan Wells autopsy update

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{{^usCountry}} Two investigations are underway. On Monday, July 13, Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter told ABC News that his department is still working. Meanwhile, Crump’s team is carrying out a private investigation, including a second autopsy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two investigations are underway. On Monday, July 13, Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter told ABC News that his department is still working. Meanwhile, Crump’s team is carrying out a private investigation, including a second autopsy. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Crump revealed in a July 21 X post his plans to announce the findings of the independent autopsy.

Also Read | Nolan Wells' grandfather speaks out amid investigation, ‘I saw and dealt with racism…’

“Tomorrow, I will join the family of Nolan Xavier Wells at the 117th NAACP National Convention to announce the preliminary findings of the independent autopsy conducted on their behalf. As this family continues to seek answers, we remain committed to pursuing the truth and demanding a full and transparent investigation into Nolan's death,” wrote Crump.

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The Ocean Springs, Mississippi, teen was found dead in the water on the northwest end of Horn Island on Monday morning, July 6. Wells went missing on July 4 after taking a boat to the island with friends. The search for the teen was called off after a body was found by a park ranger on Monday, July 6.