'Better behave or else...': Trump's latest warning to NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani

US President Donald Trump has issued another warning to New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. Speaking to reporters during the dinner with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the US president warned Mamdani of "big problems" if the democratic candidate "did not behave." Democrat mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has been targeted by US president Donald Trump ahead of the November mayoral elections(AP)

At the dinner with Netanyahu, the US president also referred to Mamdani as a "communist", moving away from his earlier "socialist" branding for the democrat.

Mamdani in 'honeymoon period' says Trump

"He [Mamdani] is not a socialist, he is a communist and said some really bad things about Jewish people, and he said some really bad things about a lot of people, and I think he is going through a little bit of honeymoon right now," said Trump during the dinner at the White House.

"He won't make it. He better behave otherwise he is going to have some big problems," the US president further warned the NYC mayoral candidate.

This is not the first statement Trump has issued against Mamdani. The US president has previously warned of funding cuts for New York if Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor in the November polls.

“Let's say this, if he does get in, I'm going to be President and he's going to have to do the right thing or they're not getting any money,” Trump told FOX news.

Furthermore, Trump has also questioned Mamdani's citizenship and stated that he would be looking into the allegations that he is in the US "illegally."

'A lot of people are saying he’s here illegally… We’re going to look at everything. And ideally, he’s going to turn out to be much less than a communist, but right now, he’s a communist,” said Trump.

Mamdani wins democratic primary, to face off Eric Adams

Zohran Mamdani won the democratic primary race for mayor on July 1. The democratic-socialist candidate was slated to win after former governor Andrew Cuomo's concession.

However, based on the final results declared on July 1, Mamdani secured a majority of the votes and will now face incumbent Eric Adams for the mayoral polls in November.