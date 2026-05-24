Bettina Anderson: Beau Wrigley and more, past relationships in focus after wedding with Donald Trump Jr

Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr got married on Saturday in the Bahamas.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson in Miami, Florida.(via REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Don and Bettina are wonderful together. I’m so proud to have witnessed so much of their journey as a couple. They truly light up around each other and it’s been amazing watching their story unfold. Couldn’t be happier for them on their special day,” Eric Trump told Page Six. Among Trump family members, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany Trump were present along with their spouses.

Notably, this is Donald Trump Jr's second marriage. He was earlier married to Vanessa Trump, who is now dating legendary golfer Tiger Woods. The couple had five kids together, including Kai Trump, and the children were in attendance for the private island wedding as well.

Now, the news of the couple tying the knot has put focus on Bettina's past relationships.

Bettina Anderson: A look at her past relationships

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Bettina Anderson has never been married before. However, she was engaged to chewing gum heir Beau Wrigley, as per Page Six. The Daily Beast also reported on their relationship, noting that William “Beau” Wrigley Jr. was in a confirmed relationship with Anderson in 2017. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bettina Anderson has never been married before. However, she was engaged to chewing gum heir Beau Wrigley, as per Page Six. The Daily Beast also reported on their relationship, noting that William “Beau” Wrigley Jr. was in a confirmed relationship with Anderson in 2017. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} At the time, his net worth was estimated to be around $3.4 billion and he was over two decades older than her, the publication reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the time, his net worth was estimated to be around $3.4 billion and he was over two decades older than her, the publication reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It also described Anderson as Palm Beach, Florida's ‘It girl’ and noted that she had been one of the most eligible bachelorettes in her circle for years. The report further noted that Anderson had been linked to Ken Griffin, the CEO of Citadel, who had been estimated to have a net worth of $46.8 billion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It also described Anderson as Palm Beach, Florida's ‘It girl’ and noted that she had been one of the most eligible bachelorettes in her circle for years. The report further noted that Anderson had been linked to Ken Griffin, the CEO of Citadel, who had been estimated to have a net worth of $46.8 billion. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Don Trump Jr's net worth as of 2025 is estimated to be over $300 million, according to Forbes.

(This story is being updated)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON