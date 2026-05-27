Bettina Anderson changes Instagram name to ‘Bettina Trump’ days after Bahamas wedding with Donald Trump Jr

Bettina Anderson has updated her Instagram identity to Bettina Trump just days after her wedding celebrations with Donald Trump Jr. The pair tied the knot in Florida last Thursday, followed by a more elaborate celebration in the Bahamas over the weekend with close friends and family.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson attend UFC 327 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, April 11, 2026. (via REUTERS)

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While the legal marriage reportedly took place in Florida, the Bahamas event served as a larger, celebratory gathering.

US President Donald Trump was not in attendance at the festivities.

‘Mrs. Trump’ details surface online

Alongside the Instagram handle update, Anderson also shared a series of post-wedding Instagram Story moments that leaned heavily into her new married identity.

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{{^usCountry}} Among the posts were personalized items featuring “Mrs. Trump” branding, including monogrammed displays and customized sweets. Another image showed her initials “B.T.” presented in a styled setup. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the posts were personalized items featuring “Mrs. Trump” branding, including monogrammed displays and customized sweets. Another image showed her initials “B.T.” presented in a styled setup. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Donald Trump Jr. shut down Bettina Anderson’s White House wedding dream? Report reveals shocking plan change Reported response to name-change speculation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Donald Trump Jr. shut down Bettina Anderson’s White House wedding dream? Report reveals shocking plan change Reported response to name-change speculation {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to The New York Times, Anderson also directly addressed speculation about whether she would keep her maiden name. The outlet reported that she texted a journalist over the weekend to shut down rumors, making clear she intended to adopt the Trump surname. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to The New York Times, Anderson also directly addressed speculation about whether she would keep her maiden name. The outlet reported that she texted a journalist over the weekend to shut down rumors, making clear she intended to adopt the Trump surname. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} That reported message contradicted online chatter suggesting she might continue using “Anderson” professionally. The Bahamas wedding {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That reported message contradicted online chatter suggesting she might continue using “Anderson” professionally. The Bahamas wedding {{/usCountry}}

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According to Page Six, the wedding was organized by Lewis Miller Design, which also organized other events for Carolina Herrera and taught a floral arrangement lesson for Meghan Markle's baby shower.

For the luncheon, Anderson fashioned a white strapless sheath dress with white floral stone embroidery. It is, however, currently unknown what she wore for her wedding celebration in the Bahamas.

Sweet Stacy's, a Palm Beach bakery, made the cake for the luncheon, and the menu was calligraphed by upscale stationer Bernard Maisner.

Also Read: Bettina Anderson: Beau Wrigley and more, past relationships in focus after wedding with Donald Trump Jr

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Palm Beach socialites Audrey Gruss, Amy Phelan, and Yaz Hernandez hosted the luncheon. Anderson congratulated and thanked her "INCREDIBLE hostesses, Audrey, Amy, and Yaz" for the “thoughtful, elegant, and love-filled day” in a separate Instagram post.

On Thursday, the pair legally exchanged vows in front of about forty people, including Don Jr.'s six children with his ex-wife Vanessa Trump, as well as his siblings Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany Trump and their spouses.

Some of Bettina's close friends and relatives were also in attendance.

Following her wedding celebrations in the Bahamas, Anderson posted a picture of her wedding ring. The Palm Beach, Florida, socialite clutched hands with her new husband in a black-and-white photo she posted to Instagram story on Saturday.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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