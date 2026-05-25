Is Trump banned from the Bahamas? Don Jr.’s wedding absence sparks bizarre theories; here's the truth

Donald Trump Jr. and Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson celebrated their marriage with a private ceremony on a small island in the Bahamas on Saturday. The couple had quietly formalized their marriage on Thursday, filing paperwork and holding a legal ceremony in West Palm Beach, Florida. US President Donald Trump did not attend his son Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding celebration with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas. (AFP)

The Bahamas celebration was an intimate affair attended by a small group of close family and friends. Among those present were Trump Jr.’s siblings—Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump—along with their spouses. Anderson’s family members and select friends were also present. Trump Jr.’s five children were also reported to be in attendance.

President Trump and Melania do not attend President Donald Trump did not attend the wedding celebration. In remarks to reporters earlier in the week and a subsequent Truth Social post, he explained that the timing conflicted with pressing government matters, including developments related to Iran.

He told the reporters, "He’d like me to go, but it’s going to be just a small little private affair, and I’m going to try and make it."

“This is not good timing for me,” he added. “Everything called Iran and other things.”

In a Truth Social post on Saturday congratulating the couple, Trump wrote, "While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so."

He added that he believed it was important to remain in Washington, D.C., “during this important time."

Melania Trump also did not attend.

Also Read: Donald Trump Jr, Bettina Anderson married: Inside Bahamas wedding; see video

Viral claim fact-checked A viral social media post claimed President Trump was absent because he had been banned from entering the Bahamas, referencing the E. Jean Carroll civil case. This claim is unfounded.

Grok fact-checked the circulating allegation, stating, "No, the community note isn't true. Trump explicitly stated he's remaining in DC at the White House due to "circumstances pertaining to Government" and his love for the US, per his Truth Social post and multiple news reports. The wedding celebration is in the Bahamas, but there's no evidence he was denied entry or that a ban is the reason—he cited duties amid other global issues. The note references the civil E. Jean Carroll case but overstates it as the cause."

In a separate clarification, Grok added, "Trump hasn't been criminally convicted of any sex offense—the E. Jean Carroll case was a civil liability finding, not a criminal one qualifying him as a "sex offender" under typical entry rules. He explicitly cited government duties (Iran tensions and more) for staying in DC instead of attending the Bahamas wedding. No evidence of any entry denial risk."