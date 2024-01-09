Biden's exit? JPMorgan strategist predicts no re-election Bid – What you need to know

JPMorgan's Michael Cembalest foresees President Biden stepping back from the 2024 race between Super Tuesday and November due to health concerns. The prediction sparks discussions about the president's future plans. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C., Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, where nine worshippers were killed in a mass shooting by a white supremacist in 2015. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP)

Super Tuesday significance:

Super Tuesday, set for March 5, marks a crucial point in the presidential primaries. Cembalest suggests that the winner on Super Tuesday becomes a strong contender for the Democratic nomination, making this period significant for Biden's potential decision.

Biden’s approval rating concerns:

Cembalest highlights Biden's low approval rating, emphasising that despite claiming around 10% job creation since inauguration, the president faces challenges. The strategist attributes the job creation figures to the vaccine rollout and the reopening U.S. economy.

Who’s next? Uncertain successor:

While predicting Biden's exit, Cembalest doesn't pinpoint who might replace him as the Democratic candidate. This leaves room for speculation on potential contenders for the party's nomination.

Public opinion on Vice President Kamala Harris:

Vice President Kamala Harris faces public disapproval, with over half expressing dissatisfaction with her job performance. This adds another layer of complexity to the Democratic landscape.

Alternative democratic candidates:

Rep. Dean Phillips and author Marianne Williamson are the declared Democratic candidates, engaging in debates. Meanwhile, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans an independent run, showcasing the evolving Democratic field.

How concerns over Biden's age impact his position as Democratic candidate?

Despite concerns about Biden's age and mental acuity, polls indicate he remains the preferred Democratic candidate. Three in four Democrats favour him over other contenders, but questions about his electability persist.

Trump's dominance:

Former President Donald Trump maintains a strong position in hypothetical matchups against GOP hopefuls. Current public opinion surveys suggest that if the election were held today, Biden would lose to Trump, indicating a challenging road ahead.