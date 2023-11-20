Biden's 'I love your ears' to 6-year-old sparks creepy controversy

President Joe Biden once again found himself under scrutiny for his interactions with a six-year-old girl named Catherine at a Thanksgiving event at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia. As he approached the child, who sported a headband with cat ears, Biden remarked, "I love your ears! They're really cool!" NOVEMBER 19: U.S. President Joe Biden alongside Chef Robert Irvine (R) serves service members and military families from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and the USS Gerald R. Ford during a Friendsgiving dinner event at the Norfolk Naval Station on November 19, 2023 in Norfolk, Virginia. Co-hosted by the USO and Robert Irvine Foundation, President Biden and the first lady host Naval families prior to the Thanksgiving holiday. (Getty Images via AFP)

This seemingly innocent comment quickly sparked controversy on social media, with viewers labelling the President's demeanour as "creepy" and "disturbing." This is not the first time Biden has faced criticism for his interactions with children, as he has a history of making eyebrow-raising remarks and engaging in unconventional behaviour.

During the 'Friendsgiving' event, where the Bidens served dinner alongside service members from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and the USS Gerald R. Ford, President Biden expressed his gratitude to the military families. "You literally are the backbone, the spine, the spine of this nation," he stated, acknowledging the sacrifices made by those deployed abroad.

Despite the positive intent of the Thanksgiving event, social media users quickly seized upon Biden's remark to Catherine, reigniting discussions about his past interactions with young individuals. The incident adds to a list of controversial moments, including playful gestures like pretending to eat a child's ear during a summer event.

Biden's unconventional behaviour has been a topic of conversation throughout his political career. From sniffing hair to offering dating advice to young girls, his actions have fueled debates on appropriateness and raised questions about social cues.

While some defended Biden, attributing his behaviour to social awkwardness, others criticized the apparent double standards in media coverage. The controversy surrounding Biden's interactions with young individuals continues to be a point of contention, with social media serving as a platform for both supporters and critics to voice their opinions.

