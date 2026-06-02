Bill Pulte net worth: How rich is housing chief? All we know as Trump taps him for acting intelligence chief role

President Donald Trump on Tuesday appointed housing official Bill Pulte, who has been instrumental in fueling the president's campaign for retribution, as the acting director of national intelligence.

Bill Pulte, known for his role in Trump's campaign, was appointed acting director of national intelligence. While he has a background in housing finance, (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

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In a post on Truth Social announcing this appointment, Trump referenced Pulte's contributions, highlighting his “deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America, the safety and soundness of the Markets, and over 10 Trillion Dollars at Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, a substantial increase from where it was just 12 months ago.”

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Bill Pulte's career and role at Federal Housing Finance Agency

From his position at the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Pulte significantly influenced the Justice Department to take on some of its most remarkable cases against the President's personal adversaries. However, he has shown limited experience in national security matters.

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{{^usCountry}} He directed the investigation of New York Attorney General Letitia James, Representative Eric Swalwell, Senator Adam Schiff, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis — all Democrats who have confronted Trump — to the department for inquiries into mortgage fraud. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He directed the investigation of New York Attorney General Letitia James, Representative Eric Swalwell, Senator Adam Schiff, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis — all Democrats who have confronted Trump — to the department for inquiries into mortgage fraud. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also mentioned Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook in relation to similar fraud allegations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also mentioned Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook in relation to similar fraud allegations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} All five individuals have refuted Pulte’s claims, and only the investigation concerning James led to charges, which were subsequently dismissed by a federal judge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All five individuals have refuted Pulte’s claims, and only the investigation concerning James led to charges, which were subsequently dismissed by a federal judge. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, these referrals sparked extensive accusations that the Trump administration was manipulating the justice system for retribution. The Government Accountability Office even initiated an inquiry into Pulte for potential abuse of power. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, these referrals sparked extensive accusations that the Trump administration was manipulating the justice system for retribution. The Government Accountability Office even initiated an inquiry into Pulte for potential abuse of power. {{/usCountry}}

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In his post on Truth Social, Trump stated that Pulte would continue in his current positions until a permanent Director of National Intelligence — a role that necessitates Senate confirmation — is appointed.

This announcement follows Tulsi Gabbard's declaration at the end of May regarding her resignation as director of national intelligence.

Meanwhile, several people on social media expressed interest in knowing about Pulte's net worth. Here's all we know:

What is Pulte's net worth?

Bill Pulte is a businessman from the United States with a net worth estimated at $100 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

He holds the position of director at the Federal Housing Finance Agency and also serves as the chairman of the government-sponsored enterprises, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Previously, he established the investment firm Pulte Capital Partners and the nonprofit organization known as the Blight Authority.

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Bill's grandfather, William Pulte, was the father of 14 children. In 1956, William initiated the home building company Pulte Homes, which he took public in 1972. PulteGroup, the company’s current name, is based in Atlanta, Georgia, and as of now, it boasts a market capitalization of $23 billion, making it the third-largest home construction firm in the United States, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Bill asserts that the majority of his wealth was generated independently and is not connected to the company founded by his grandfather. He maintains that his financial success is attributed to his own private equity firm, Pulte Capital.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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