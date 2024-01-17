close_game
News / World News / Us News / Bitten in Bahamas: Shark tank experience goes awry, 10-year-old attacked

Bitten in Bahamas: Shark tank experience goes awry, 10-year-old attacked

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jan 17, 2024 07:36 PM IST

The young boy from Maryland was bitten by a shark while participating in a shark tank expedition at a local resort in the Bahamas

A Bahamas vacation recently turned out to be a tragic ordeal for a 10-year-old boy. On Monday, a Maryland boy was bitten by a shark while vacationing in the Caribbean. Authorities revealed that he was bitten on the right leg during “an expedition in a shark tank.”

Representational Image
Representational Image

Royal Bahamas Police Force announced the tragic incident in a release on Tuesday. The boy was “bitten by a shark while participating in an expedition in a Shark Tank at a local resort on Paradise Island,” the statement revealed.

Following the incident, he was rushed to the hospital “for medical attention.” According to the authorities, the boy is “currently in stable condition.” The statement also added that investigations are currently underway for this bizarre incident.

Police Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told NBC News on Tuesday declined to provide the name of the resort where the shark attack occurred. When asked about the necessary precautions around the dangerous expedition, Skippings couldn't explain what protective measures were taken.

“I'm a police officer on the island, and I have never been over to the aquarium that they're referring to. As for how it's set up, you'll have to speak to personnel at the resort,” the superintendent said.

This news comes after a deadly shark attack last year in Nassau, Bahamas. On December 4, 2023, a 44-year-old Massachusetts math editor, Lauren Erickson Van Wart, encountered a fatal shark attack while vacationing with her husband. At the time of the incident, the duo were paddleboarding near a resort.

Following the deadly incident, authorities revealed in a press release that Van Wart had sustained “significant trauma to the right side of her body.” The statement added that she “showed no vital signs of life” upon examination by medics at the scene, per People.

