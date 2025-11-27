'Blood is on your hands': Biden faces wrath after Rahmanullah Lakanwal identified as DC National Guard shooting suspect

Former President Joe Biden is being blasted after a suspect who shot two members of the West Virginia National Guardsmen in Washington, DC, leaving them in critical condition, was identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national. The suspect is believed to have immigrated from Afghanistan into the United States in 2021, when Biden was president, CNN reported. Biden faces wrath after Rahmanullah Lakanwal identified as DC National Guard shooting suspect (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)(REUTERS)

Biden condemned the shooting in a social media post, writing on X, “Jill and I are heartbroken that two members of the National Guard were shot outside the White House. Violence of any kind is unacceptable, and we must all stand united against it. We are praying for the service members and their families.”

However, Biden’s post did not sit well with Netizens, with many blaming him for the tragedy. “You did this!! Their blood is on your hands! You allowed this murderer into our country!” one user commented on his post. “You released the Afghan national responsible for this,” a user wrote, while another said, “He was an Afghan national. Willing to bet he came in on your watch.”

Read More | National Guard shooting: 5 things to know about DC suspect Rahmanullah Lakanwal

“Your party is responsible for this,” a user wrote, while another said, “You not only opened the doors for the enemy, you gave them a cookie to come in! Sick!. One said, “The Democratic Party has blood on their hands”.

What we know about the shooting

The targeted attack, which took place just blocks from the White House on Wednesday, November 26, occurred after 2:15 pm (local time) near the corner of 17th and I Streets NW. The shooting took place in a high-security zone close to the White House perimeter. The suspect suffered gunshot wounds, and was taken into custody at the scene.

Read More | DC shooting update: Unarmed National Guardsman stabbed 'Afghan national' suspect with pocket knife- Report

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said that no link between the incident and her city is currently known. “The NYPD is praying for the members of the National Guard who were shot earlier today in Washington, D.C,” Tisch wrote on X. “This is yet another horrific reminder of the dangers that members of law enforcement face every time they put on their uniform.”

“We will continue to closely monitor the situation and coordinate with our partners in DC. At this time, there is no known nexus to New York City,” she added.