Boat carrying migrants capsizes off San Diego coast; Indian family among victims, 2 children missing

At least three persons died and seven remain missing after a boat capsized near Torrey Pines State Beach, off San Diego’s coast, early Monday. An Indian family was also affected in the mishap, the consulate general of India in San Francisco said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). A Del Mar lifeguard looks over a capsized boat on the beach Monday at Torrey Pines State beach in San Diego, California.(AP)

“While two Indian children are missing, the parents are undergoing treatment at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla,” the consulate said, adding that it is in touch with local authorities and providing all necessary assistance to the family.

In total, four people were reported injured in the incident. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing, and officials have yet to confirm the cause of the capsizing.

“We are very sad to know about the tragic incident… Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims,” the consulate said in its statement.

The identities of those on board and the exact circumstances surrounding the tragedy are still under investigation.

News agency Associated Press reported, citing US Coast Guard Petty Officer Hunter Schnabel, that initially nine people were reported missing but later two were found and detained.

He did not know which agency detained the individuals or why. The US Border Patrol did not immediately respond to an email asking if they were involved.

US Coast Guard Petty Officer Chris Sappey said it was unclear where the boat was coming from before it flipped shortly after sunrise about 56 kilometres north of the Mexico border. He described the vessel as a panga, single or twin-engine open fishing boats commonly used by smugglers.

“They were not tourists,” Sappey said. “They are believed to be migrants.”

Migrants are increasingly turning to the risky alternative offered by smugglers to travel by sea to avoid heavily guarded land borders, including off California's coast. Pangas leave the Mexican coast in the dead of night, sometimes charting hundreds of kilometres north, AP reported.

The four injured people were taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, the hospital said in an email. All were being treated for respiratory related issues after arriving by ambulance. Three were in their 30s and one was a teen. No other details were provided.

The Coast Guard deployed a helicopter and a boat to search for the missing.