Body found floating near New York's Brooklyn Bridge Park; chilling details emerge

Police in New York are investigating after a man’s body was found floating in the East River near Brooklyn Bridge Park on Friday morning. The incident prompted an emergency response along the Brooklyn waterfront. (Unsplash/ Representational)

According to The Mirror US, officers with the New York Police Department responded to a 911 call shortly before 8:30 am reporting a body visible in the water near Pier 5. Emergency responders later located the man roughly 30 feet from the shoreline.

Officials said the individual was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet publicly identified the victim, and few details about the circumstances leading up to the discovery have been released.

Fire department marine units joined recovery The incident prompted an emergency response along the Brooklyn waterfront, with Fire Department City of New York (FDNY) marine units and firefighters assisting in the operation.

Citizen, a public safety app that tracks emergency dispatch activity, shared details about the recovery on X several hours later.

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“First responders recovered a deceased person from the water near Pier 5 at Brooklyn Bridge Park on Thursday morning after an emergency response involving FDNY marine units and firefighters,” the post stated.