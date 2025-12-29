Families of Bondi Beach shooting victims have urged Australia's prime minister to launch a royal commission an independent public inquiry into the "rapid rise of antisemitism", warning more lives could be lost without action. Bondi shooting families demand national probe into 'rise of antisemitism' in Australia

Father and son Sajid and Naveed Akram are accused of targeting a Hanukkah event on Sydney's Bondi Beach on December 14, killing 15 people and injuring dozens in what authorities have said was an antisemitic terrorist attack.

Seventeen families, in a letter issued Monday, called on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to "immediately establish a Commonwealth Royal Commission into the rapid rise of antisemitism in Australia" and examine the "law enforcement, intelligence, and policy failures that led to the Bondi Beach massacre".

"We demand answers and solutions," the families wrote.

"We need to know why clear warning signs were ignored, how antisemitic hatred and Islamic extremism were allowed to dangerously grow unchecked, and what changes must be made to protect all Australians going forward."

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has so far resisted calls for a federal inquiry, citing a need for urgent action rather than "division and delay".

He said last week that a New South Wales-led royal commission where the shooting occurred would suffice and promised full support.

The federal government has flagged a suite of reforms to gun ownership and hate speech laws, as well as a review of police and intelligence services.

But the families of those killed on Bondi said this is "not nearly enough".

"We have lost parents, spouses, children, and grandparents. Our loved ones were celebrating Chanukah at Bondi Beach, a festival of light and joy, in an iconic public space that should have been safe," the letter said.

"You owe us answers. You owe us accountability. And you owe Australians the truth."

The families said the rise of antisemitism was a "national crisis", adding the "threat was not going away".

"We need strong action now. We need leadership now. You cannot bring back our loved ones. But with a well-led Commonwealth Royal Commission and strong action, you may be able to save many more."

One of the gunmen, Sajid Akram, 50, was shot and killed by police during the Bondi attack. An Indian national, he entered Australia on a visa in 1998.

His 24-year-old son Naveed, an Australian-born citizen, remains in a correctional facility and faces multiple charges, including terrorism and 15 murders, as well as committing a "terrorist act" and planting a bomb with intent to harm.

He has yet to enter a plea over the charges.

