Brady Quinn family: All on his wife Olympic Gymnast Alicia Sacramone and their kids as he replaces Mark Sanchez

Mark Sanchez was in Indianapolis for Fox Sports' Colts vs. Raiders call. However, in a shocking turn of events, Sanchez was arrested after being hospitalized for a “stabbing” incident outside a club. Consequently, Fox Sports was left without a broadcaster, and Front Office Sports reported that the network chose Sanchez's successor. Brady Quinn's family

Sanchez has been replaced by Brady Quinn, a former quarterback and Olympic medalist's spouse. Quinn “will fill Sanchez's role on the broadcast,” as per the Front Office Sports, which cited Fox Sports as its source.

Quinn, as per IndyStar, “was in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Saturday for Fox's 'Big Noon Kickoff' broadcast prior to Wisconsin and Michigan playing.”

Also Read: Mark Sanchez arrest: Shocking details out as man accused of stabbing NFL analyst says ‘This guy is trying to kill…’

Brady Quinn family

The Spun claims that Quinn is also married to Alicia Sacramone, a former gymnastics star for the USA Olympics who went viral after the news was made public following Sanchez arrest.

In 2009, Quinn started dating Alicia Sacramone, a gymnast for the USA Olympics. August 2013 saw the announcement of their engagement, and they tied knot in March 2014.Sacramone is pictured with Quinn and their five children on Instagram.

Sacramone's Instagram profile picture shows her with Quinn and their five kids.

“Mama to Sloan, Teagan, Cass, Cav & Cade,” she wrote. “Olympic Medalist High Performance Team @afpa_fitness Trainer. Sacramone won 10 career World medals, the second highest total by a U.S. gymnast, and was the team captain of the silver-medal team at the 2008 Olympic Games,” the USA Gymnastics wrote.

“Sacramone helped Team USA to its first-ever team gold medal on foreign soil in 2007 and was a member of the 2011 gold-medal-winning World Championships team. Sacramone holds the U.S. record for the most individual vault titles, with a total of six vault crowns. She won the U.S. balance beam title in 2011 and the floor exercise gold in 2005-06,” her bio says.

She also posted a picture that contrasted her career in gymnastics with her husband's NFL experience. "Then: sticking landings + slinging TDs. Now: balancing 5 kids’ schedules + calling audibles at home. 😉 #QuinnPartyOfSeven #tbt," she wrote.

Quinn, the 40-year-old quarterback, played for the Cleveland Browns in the NFL after graduating from Notre Dame. IndyStar claims that he never attained the same degree of fame as he had while in college, but he has earned success in his second career as an NFL commentator, a position he has had since 2014.