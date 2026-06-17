'Brand new JD Vance meme': Viral clip from The View sparks frenzy online

Vice President JD Vance has been making the media rounds this week, appearing on Fox News, CNN, NBC and other networks to promote his new memoir "Communion" ahead of a widely anticipated 2028 presidential campaign push.

VP JD Vance's smiling glance at Ana Navarro on "The View" went viral.(Getty Images via AFP)

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But of all his appearances, it was his visit to ABC's "The View" on Tuesday that the internet could not stop talking about and not entirely for political reasons.

The ‘Meme’

A moment from the broadcast, showing Vance apparently smiling and glancing at co-host Ana Navarro has quickly spread across social media. Donald Trump Jr. posted about it on X, writing “Brand new JD Vance meme just dropped.”

The reactions online were swift and varied.

“Look at the eyes of both of them, how lovingly they are looking at each other,” wrote one user.

Another took a more critical tone: “Funny part is, it's not even really a meme, that shot looks like it was actually taken from the live broadcast. So she actually made that stupid smirk while he was laughing at her."

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{{^usCountry}} While another wrote, “We should probably aspire to something more for a VP than him being a meme.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While another wrote, “We should probably aspire to something more for a VP than him being a meme.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Who are Abraham Hermosillo Alvaraz, Daniel Eskridge? What to know about the suspects in the alleged UFC Freedom 250 plot What actually happened at ‘The View’ {{/usCountry}}

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Vance's visit to "The View" was always going to be tense, given the show is dominated by critics of the Trump administration.

Several controversies came up. Vance called himself “frankly kind of a conspiracy theorist on the Epstein stuff,” saying he wanted “full transparency.” When Joy Behar pushed back on his defense of Trump's inflation remark, she asked, “Are you his interpreter or are you his vice president? Come on.”

Whoopi Goldberg introduced Vance saying the show had been “asking our next guest to join us for a while now,” to which Vance joked, “This is a show of MAGA Republicans, right? … That's what my media team told me," as per CNN.

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Also Read: Barron Trump's grown-up new look steals spotlight at father's White House UFC birthday event

Not the first time Vance has gone viral

This is not the first time Vance has gone viral for the wrong reasons. Earlier this year, he traveled to Budapest on April 7 to campaign for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ahead of a parliamentary election. At a rally, Vance urged voters to “go to the polls in the weekend, stand with Viktor Orban, because he stands for you.”

The endorsement backfired. Orban's Fidesz party lost after 16 years in power, with challenger Peter Magyar's Tisza party winning a projected two-thirds supermajority. Orban conceded, saying, "The election result is painful for us, but clear."

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The outcome drew sharp ridicule directed at Vance online, with Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of the MeidasTouch Network, capturing the viral reaction in a widely shared post on X.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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