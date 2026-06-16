Who are Abraham Hermosillo Alvaraz, Daniel Eskridge? What to know about the suspects in the alleged UFC Freedom 250 plot

Federal authorities have arrested at least 12 suspects across four states in connection with a plot to attack the UFC Freedom 250 event on the White House South Lawn. The FBI arrested at least five people after foiling an alleged drone and sniper plot targeting the White House during UFC Freedom 250. (REUTERS)

"On June 10, FBI and our law enforcement partners became aware of a potential threat to the UFC America 250 event in Washington, D.C. involving individuals outside of the National Capital Region and thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation, multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold," wrote Kash Patel on X.

Who are Abraham Hermosillo Alvaraz and Daniel Eskridge? Beyond their names and locations of arrest, not a a lot of information has been made public about them.

Abraham Hermosillo Alvaraz was arrested in Nebraska.

Daniel Eskridge was arrested in Missouri.

The group, which reportedly first connected on a TikTok group called “Vanguard of the Old,” later moved to the private messaging app Signal to coordinate their plans, according to federal affidavits. The FBI infiltrated the Signal chat group, which is how the plot was uncovered.

The two men are part of a wider group of suspects who allegedly followed an “accelerationist” ideology, a far-right, nihilist belief system focused on collapsing American capitalism and society.

According to New York Post, more arrests are possible and authorities are preparing additional search warrants.

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Other arrests Tycen Proper, 19, arrested in Ohio (June 10); his mother reported him to Danville Police Department and Knox County Sheriff's Office

Michael Alan Thomas, arrested in Southern California; charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Bryan Oma Roa, arrested in Southern California; charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

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What was the plot? According to federal law enforcement sources cited by the New York Post, the group planned to launch explosive drones at the South Lawn during the UFC Freedom 250 event, forcing attendees to flee, where a sniper team would then target them. The suspects also allegedly intended to storm the White House gates.

The group had discussed targeting several Republican politicians, including Sen Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn), Sen Jim Justice (R-W.Va.), Sen Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va)and West Virginia GOP Reps Carol Miller and Riley Moore.

One of the key suspects, 19-year-old Tycen Proper of Ohio, whose own mother reported him to local police and confessed to investigators on June 11 that he had been planning a “coordinated” attack with others to “jumpstart” a revolution in the US, “which they believed was headed in the wrong direction” and “needed to be torn down so that it could be rebuilt,” according to a federal affidavit.