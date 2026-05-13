Brandon Clarke overdose: Drug paraphernalia details emerge after death; past Kratom charge in focus

After it was reported that Brandon Clarke, the 29-year-old Memphis Grizzlies forward, had passed away, speculations grew around his cause of death. TMZ is now reporting that the forward's death is being investigated as a possible overdose, with emergency responders finding drug paraphernalia at the home where he was found.

Memphis Grizzlies forward, Brandon Clarke.(Brandon Clarke/ Instagram)

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However, as of now his cause of the death has not been confirmed. But an April 2026 arrest and charges related to possession of a controlled substance: plant-based extract Kratom, is sparking a lot of buzz amid the claims of a possible overdose. Notably, Kratom is a controlled substance in Arkansas where Clarke's arrest took place.

The outlet said citing NBC 4 that an emergency was reported at the home where Clarke was staying on Monday around 5pm local time. When paramedics reached the scene, the basketball player was already deceased.

However, as of now, the details of the drugs found in the paraphernalia have not been released as police continue to probe the circumstances of the 29-year-old's death.

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{{^usCountry}} The death of Brandon Clarke has brought back his past charges of possessing Kratom in Arkansas- a controlled substance, per Arkansas state laws. He also faced additional charges of over speeding and fleeing a scene. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The death of Brandon Clarke has brought back his past charges of possessing Kratom in Arkansas- a controlled substance, per Arkansas state laws. He also faced additional charges of over speeding and fleeing a scene. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At the time of the arrest, 230 grams of kratom, according to an affidavit in the case cited by The Memphis Commercial Appeal. It is a standard quantity sold in packages at various parts of the US and is priced at around $100 or less. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the time of the arrest, 230 grams of kratom, according to an affidavit in the case cited by The Memphis Commercial Appeal. It is a standard quantity sold in packages at various parts of the US and is priced at around $100 or less. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Brandon Clarke dies: Why was Memphis Grizzlies forward arrested month before his death?

Memphis Grizzlies Issue Statement

The Memphis Grizzlies also confirmed the news with an official statement shared across their social media handles. It was first reported by TMZ Sports, followed by multiple NBA Insiders like Shams Charania.

The statement read: “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke. Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

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As of now, Clarke's family has not reacted to the news.

Brandon Clarke played seven seasons in the NBA with the Memphis after being drafted and immediately traded in the 2019 NBA draft. Across seven seasons, he averaged 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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