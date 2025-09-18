Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro discharged from hospital, diagnosed with skin cancer

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from the DF Star Hospital on Wednesday, where he was admitted earlier this week for vomiting, dizziness, and low blood pressure. Doctors attending to Bolsonaro said he showed symptoms of an early type of skin cancer, which was removed successfully, Reuters reported. Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been discharged from the hospital.(REUTERS)

Jair Bolsonaro's health scare

Bolsonaro’s son, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, wrote on X that his father had suddenly fallen ill with hiccups, vomiting, and low blood pressure before being admitted to the hospital under guard from correctional police officers. “I ask for everyone’s prayers so that it is nothing serious,” Flávio posted, per CNN World.

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro also addressed her supporters on Instagram. She stated that her husband had undergone necessary tests and was on IV medication. “Everything will be all right,” she wrote.

Also read: Diamond, Brooch, Sword: King Charles, Trump to exchange historic gifts at Windsor Castle; Here's who will get what

Diagnosis and treatment

Doctors at DF Star Hospital stated that Bolsonaro’s condition stabilized quickly and that he will continue to receive follow-up care. The hospital confirmed that Bolsonaro underwent the removal of skin lesions during a previous visit on Sunday.

Test results showed the presence of squamous cell carcinoma, an early form of skin cancer. According to Reuters, Claudio Birolini, one of Bolsonaro’s doctors, told reporters that two lesions were removed successfully, but regular monitoring will be required.

“This has already been treated through removal, but ongoing check-ups are needed to make sure no new lesions appear and that the treatment was complete,” Birolini said.

Background on Bolsonaro’s health

Bolsonaro has faced recurring health concerns since being stabbed on the campaign trail in 2018, which left him with lasting digestive issues and led to multiple hospitalizations. He has also been treated in the past for intestinal blockages and abdominal discomfort, Reuters reported.

Legal troubles continue

The health scare comes just days after Brazil’s Supreme Court sentenced Bolsonaro to 27 years and three months in prison for plotting a coup following his loss in the 2022 Brazilian presidential election.

The former Brazilian president has been under house arrest since August, after being accused of attempting to pressure the Brazilian courts with backing from US President Donald Trump.

Also read: Green Card update: US takes big action on EB-5 category visa; changes for FY2025

Next steps for Jair Bolsonaro

While doctors state that the skin cancer was caught early and has already been removed, they emphasized the importance of regular follow-up. Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro is expected to remain under medical supervision for routine checks as well as under judicial oversight for his legal cases.

FAQs

Why was Jair Bolsonaro hospitalized?

He was admitted with vomiting, dizziness, and low blood pressure.

What did doctors find during his hospital stay?

Tests showed that two skin lesions were an early form of skin cancer. They had already been removed.

What did his family say about his condition?

Flávio Bolsonaro asked for prayers on X, while Michelle Bolsonaro said he was on IV medication and reassured supporters.

Is Jair Bolsonaro still facing legal troubles?

Yes. He was sentenced to 27 years in prison for plotting a coup after the 2022 election and remains under house arrest.