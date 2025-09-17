Search
Wed, Sept 17, 2025
Ex-Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro hospitalised after feeling unwell, says son

Bloomberg |
Published on: Sept 17, 2025 02:46 am IST

Senator Flavio Bolsonaro said that Jair Bolsonaro suffered a “severe bout of hiccups, vomiting and low blood pressure".

Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday was rushed to a hospital in the capital Brasilia after feeling unwell, according to one of his sons.

Jair Bolsonaro was at home, where he has been serving house arrest since early August for defying previous orders from the top court.(Bloomberg)
Jair Bolsonaro was at home, where he has been serving house arrest since early August for defying previous orders from the top court.(Bloomberg)

Bolsonaro suffered a “severe bout of hiccups, vomiting and low blood pressure,” Senator Flavio Bolsonaro said in a social media post.

The right-wing former leader was last week sentenced by the country’s Supreme Court to 27 years and three months in prison for plotting a coup to remain in power after his defeat in the 2022 presidential election.

Bolsonaro was at home, where he has been serving house arrest since early August for defying previous orders from the top court, which had already required him to wear an ankle monitor as he’d been deemed a flight risk.

His health has been fragile since he was stabbed in the stomach during a 2018 campaign rally, a condition his defense is expected to use to argue for his prison sentence to be converted to house arrest.

On Sunday, the former president was at the same hospital for a procedure to remove skin lesions. A medical report released over the weekend indicated iron-deficiency anemia and residual imaging from recent aspiration pneumonia. He was discharged the same day.

The hospital has not yet commented on Tuesday’s treatment.

