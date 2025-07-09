Royal yet emotional meet: Lip reader reveals how Brigitte Macron complimented Kate Middleton after cancer battle

Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte after their arrival in the UK for a 3-day official trip. As it was a significant moment for Kate, who underwent cancer treatment last year and remained away from her Royal duties for a longer period, a renowned lip reader opened up about a heart-touching moment. Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales welcome France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, left, in Windsor, England, Tuesday July 8, 2025, on the first day of a three-day state visit to Britain. AP/PTI(AP07_08_2025_000208B)(AP)

The Macrons greeted the royals with a cordial handshake after stepping down from their jet for the historic state visit. The French President shook hands with William before kissing Kate's hand in the air. Brigitte, meantime, gave the Princess of Wales the traditional French double cheek kisses as she met her, During the meet, Kate stunned in a Christian Dior gown that was accessorized with Diana's jewelry.

Here's what Brigitte told Kate

Macron, as per lip reader Jeremy Freeman, told the future King and Queen, “Thank you, thank you very much, thank you... it's good to see you.”

Meanwhile, French First Lady and Kate shared a sweet moment together. Jeremy saw Brigitte telling her that seeing Kate was “so good” and that “you look great” apparently alluding to her fight with cancer.

Also Read: Kate Middleton raises toast with ‘winking’ Macron as she dazzles in famous Lover’s Knot Tiara: State Banquet pics here

When Kate opened up about ‘life-changing’ experience

Kate, 43, recently talked about her experience with cancer, saying that receiving a diagnosis like this is "life-changing" after disclosing her fight in March of last year.

During her visit to Colchester Hospital in Essex, she said, "You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment. Treatment's done, then it's like, 'I can crack on, get back to normal,' but actually, the phase afterwards is really, really difficult."

This January, Kate visited London's Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received treatment and happily declared she was in remission.

After the sincere welcomes, King Charles and Queen Camilla formally received the French dignitaries at Datchet Road in Windsor town center.

Later, 160 distinguished guests attended a state banquet in St George's Hall, where King Charles delivered a significant address.