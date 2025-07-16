Brinnon fire evacuation map and updates: Blaze near Belgian Drive, Washington spreads

A new wildfire has broken out near Belgian Drive in Brinnon, Washington, prompting emergency evacuations. Level 3 evacuation orders—meaning “Go Now”—have been issued for residents on Belgian Drive, Morocco Place, Rock Brook Road, Arabian Drive, and Shetland Lane. Hwy 101 is reportedly closed between Schoolhouse Road and Dosewallips State Park. A new wildfire has broken out near Belgian Drive in Brinnon, Washington. (Representational Image/ AP)

Authorities are urging residents in the affected areas to evacuate immediately for their safety. See the evacuation map here.

Jefferson County WA Emergency Management issued an alert stating, “GO NOW evacuation orders for residents of Belgian Dr, Morocco Pl, Rock Brook Rd,Arabian Dr, Shetland Ln in Brinnon due to fire. Brinnon Fire is on scene at a fire off Belgian Drive. More resources are en route. Residents of the above roads near the fire should evacuate NOW away from the area.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information