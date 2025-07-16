Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Brinnon fire evacuation map and updates: Blaze near Belgian Drive, Washington spreads

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Jul 16, 2025 04:08 AM IST

A new wildfire has broken out near Belgian Drive in Brinnon, Washington, prompting emergency evacuations. Hwy 101 is reportedly closed.

A new wildfire has broken out near Belgian Drive in Brinnon, Washington, prompting emergency evacuations. Level 3 evacuation orders—meaning “Go Now”—have been issued for residents on Belgian Drive, Morocco Place, Rock Brook Road, Arabian Drive, and Shetland Lane. Hwy 101 is reportedly closed between Schoolhouse Road and Dosewallips State Park.

A new wildfire has broken out near Belgian Drive in Brinnon, Washington. (Representational Image/ AP)
A new wildfire has broken out near Belgian Drive in Brinnon, Washington. (Representational Image/ AP)

Authorities are urging residents in the affected areas to evacuate immediately for their safety. See the evacuation map here.

Jefferson County WA Emergency Management issued an alert stating, “GO NOW evacuation orders for residents of Belgian Dr, Morocco Pl, Rock Brook Rd,Arabian Dr, Shetland Ln in Brinnon due to fire. Brinnon Fire is on scene at a fire off Belgian Drive. More resources are en route. Residents of the above roads near the fire should evacuate NOW away from the area.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Brinnon fire evacuation map and updates: Blaze near Belgian Drive, Washington spreads
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On