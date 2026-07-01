Brittany Clark: Hiker, 31, killed in Florida by alligator which ripped off both her arms; harrowing 911 audio revealed

A woman was killed by an alligator while swimming in a Florida river, as her boyfriend attempted to rescue her.

Brittany Clark, 31, was killed by an alligator while swimming in a Florida river as her boyfriend tried to save her.

Brittany Clark, 31, from Orlando, was attacked in the Econlockhatchee River located within Little Big Econ State Forest, approximately 25 miles northeast of the city, on Sunday. Authorities reported that this unusual incident occurred after the couple paused to swim in roughly 3 feet of water during their hike.

Brittany Clark killed: Harrowing 911 audio recording revealed

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a distressing 911 audio recording, Clark's boyfriend is heard informing the operator: "Both her arms are dislocated - off basically," before adding: “One arm is completely off,” as per The Mirror.

The recording captures his screams and cries as he desperately requests assistance, stating that he is "still trying to get her arms away from the alligator's mouth" and imploring first responders to arrive quickly because she is “losing” a significant amount of blood.

Also Read: Natalie Harp: Trump's ‘glamorous’ aide faces new allegations with shocking Ivanka Trump twist

Brittany Clark's boyfriend fought with alligator

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A report from the medical examiner has disclosed that Clark's boyfriend, Chance, valiantly battled the alligator as it pulled them both beneath the surface in a twisting action referred to as the "death roll". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A report from the medical examiner has disclosed that Clark's boyfriend, Chance, valiantly battled the alligator as it pulled them both beneath the surface in a twisting action referred to as the "death roll". {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"While they were swimming, an alligator grabbed [Ms Clark] by her arm and began the "death roll"," Daily Mail report states. "Her boyfriend Chance grabbed the alligator, trying to get it to release her when it took them both underwater."

The report says that Chance was able to free her arm “for a moment”. However, the alligator subsequently seized her other arm.

Chance tried to bring both of them to the shore when the alligator finally released its grip, and her boyfriend initiated CPR on the shore while 911 was contacted, the report mentions.

Did officials find anything malicious?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chad Weber, a spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), informed reporters on Monday that the couple had been hiking and had taken a break to swim.

"It doesn’t seem they were doing anything malicious. They were in approximately 3ft of water," he said.

"She was bitten on both of her arms. The boyfriend was the one that made the phone call. He was trying to get her from the alligator’s mouth, and on the way to the hospital she did pass away from her injuries."

Authorities captured and euthanized two alligators, measuring 12 feet and 13 feet, from the river and subsequently sent them for DNA analysis, according to Weber.

They also extended condolences to the victim's family.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the FWC, there are approximately eight unprovoked alligator bites reported annually. Since 1948, Florida has recorded only 26 fatal alligator attacks. The state is estimated to host around 1.3 million alligators.