Sunday, Mar 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Brockton shooting: People shot near Chipotle and Starbucks on Westgate Drive

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 23, 2025 06:09 AM IST

Two people have reportedly been shot in Brockton, Massachusetts. The shootings occurred near Chipotle and Starbucks on Westgate Drive, close to the mall.

Two people have reportedly been shot in Brockton, Massachusetts. Witnesses on social media reported the shootings occurred near Chipotle and Starbucks on Westgate Drive, close to the mall. Photos from the scene show a heavy police presence and the area being cordoned off. The conditions of the victims are not known, and police have yet to release an official statement on the incident.

Two people have reportedly been shot in Brockton, Massachusetts.(UnSplash)
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 23, 2025
