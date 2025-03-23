Brockton shooting: People shot near Chipotle and Starbucks on Westgate Drive

Two people have reportedly been shot in Brockton, Massachusetts. Witnesses on social media reported the shootings occurred near Chipotle and Starbucks on Westgate Drive, close to the mall. Photos from the scene show a heavy police presence and the area being cordoned off. The conditions of the victims are not known, and police have yet to release an official statement on the incident.

