A gas explosion tore through one of the high-rises at Mitchel Houses in the Bronx early on October 1, 2025, causing part of the 20-story building to collapse, the Associated Press reports. Miraculously, no one was hurt. Emergency crews moved fast, securing the area and checking for anyone trapped in the rubble. Bronx building collapse: Where is Mitchel Houses located? Gas explosion sparks emergency response(AP)

All on Mitchel Houses, where the blast happened

Mitchel Houses sit at 225 Alexander Avenue in Mott Haven, according to CBS. The NYCHA complex has 10 buildings, with heights ranging from 17 to 20 stories. About 3,500 people live there in 1,730 apartments. The buildings were finished in 1966, and the complex is spread over 16 acres.

About the explosion

Residents heard a loud boom around 8:10 am local time, followed by a cloud of dust rising from the tower. The explosion likely came from an old incinerator shaft, FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker said, as per CBS. Part of the building’s facade collapsed, and neighbors rushed out while firefighters and police moved in.

Also read: Photojournalist hospitalized after being shoved with other reporters in New York immigration courthouse | Watch

Bronx building collapse: Emergency response

The New York Post reports that the FDNY and NYPD teams quickly cordoned off the block, and Con Edison shut off the gas. Rescue units, including K-9 teams and drones, searched the debris to make sure no one was inside. An investigation is ongoing into the matter.

Those forced from their homes went to a shelter at Alexander Avenue. MTA buses were used as temporary shelters for some residents. City agencies coordinated food, water, and other essentials while the investigation continued.

Mayor Eric Adams warned people to avoid the area while crews examine the damage.

Public concerns

AP notes this incident highlights worries about aging public housing in New York City. Residents are following updates from NYCHA and local news as the situation develops.

FAQs

1: Where is Mitchel Houses located?

Mitchel Houses is at 225 Alexander Avenue in the Bronx’s Mott Haven neighborhood.

Q2: Were there any injuries in the explosion?

No injuries were reported after the building partially collapsed.

Q3: What caused the explosion?

The blast likely came from an old incinerator shaft, though NYCHA is investigating.

Q4: How many residents were affected?

About 3,500 residents live in the complex and were evacuated as a precaution.

Q5: Where were displaced residents taken?

Residents were temporarily sheltered at a community shelter on Alexander Avenue and on MTA buses.