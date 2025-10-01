Bronx building collapse: Damning report on Alexander Avenue surfaces; 15-year-old in coma

Bronx building collapse: A part of a high-rise apartment in New York City collapsed on Wednesday, triggering a heavy fire department and emergency response. Videos on social media showed a pile of rubble in the area after the reported gas explosion. Fire officials, however, said there were no immediate reports of injuries. Firefighters stand on the roof of a building that partially collapsed in the Bronx borough of New York(AP)

Officials said that they responded to a report of a gas explosion that collapsed an incinerator shaft in the 20-story building at around 8:10 AM local time. “An investigation is underway to determine the cause of this event and the extent of any damage beyond the reported exterior damage to the chimney,” the city's Housing Authority said in a statement.

“New Yorkers, I have been briefed about the emergency situation taking place in the Mott Haven area of the Bronx. We are getting a full assessment from first responders and will continue to provide updates. Please avoid the area for your safety,” Mayor Eric Adams noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a partial building collapse,” the New York Police Department said in a statement.

Now, a damning report about a fire incident in the Bronx area has surfaced. A 15-year-old girl was rescued from a burning high-rise in the Bronx last month and was in a coma. Officials said that the fire broke out on the 12th floor of the building on Alexander Avenue in Mott Haven.

The girl has been identified as Carisma Hayes. Firefighters spotted her hanging out of a window before they found her unconscious inside the apartment. She was taken to the hospital, where her father, Tyrone, said she was being treated for severe smoke inhalation and burns to her throat.

"She’s in a coma right now and we're fighting for her and praying for her," he said.