A 20-story public housing building in New York City's Bronx partially collapsed on Wednesday, October 1, after an explosion, terrifying the residents. Mayor Eric Adams, Zohran Mamdani, and other leaders have taken note of the incident and urged people to avoid the area for safety reasons. Bronx building collapse: Know what Eric Adams, Zohran Mamdani and other NYC leaders have said(AP)

In a post on X, the New York City Mayor said he was briefed about the emergency in the Mott Haven area of the Bronx.

"We are getting a full assessment from first responders and will continue to provide updates. Please avoid the area for your safety," Adams wrote on X.

Zohran Mamdani and other leaders react to Bronx building collapse

Zohran Mamdani, a New York City mayoral candidate, said he was "grateful" for the fire department and other first responders for having “rushed to the scene of a partial building collapse in the Bronx this morning.” "No injuries have been reported — praying it stays that way," Mamdani said.

Former New York City Governor Andrew Cuomo said the "Bravest" in the city have once again showed "what true courage looks like this morning in the Bronx."

"The men and women of the FDNY run into the fire so that New Yorkers can be safe. Their bravery and sacrifice, and that of all of NY’s first responders, remind us of the strength of this city and the heroes who protect it every day," Cuomo wrote on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform. Also, he has prayed for the safety of people in and around the region.

Kaz Daughtry, the New York City Deputy Mayor for Public Safety, wrote on X that he reached the spot along with Mayor Adams and others, adding that the investigation in the matter is currently underway.

Daughtry has lauded the "extraordinary response of all the agencies" that were involved to ensure the safety of residents. "Their swift action is a reminder of the professionalism, courage, and coordination that keeps New Yorkers safe in moments of crisis," he added.

Bronx building collapse

According to USA Today, firefighters received reports regarding a major gas explosion from the Housing Authority building on Alexander Avenue at around 8:10 AM on October 1. Fire officials stated that an incinerator shaft had collapsed.

Multiple photographs and videos shared on social media featured a gaping hole running down a corner of a New York high-rise, which is said to be part of the Mitchel Houses, The New York Times reported.

As of now, no injuries have been reported post the incident, while the rescue operation is currently underway. Nearly 3,500 people are staying in the Mitchel Houses that were built in 1966.

Robert Tucker, commissioner of the Fire Department of New York, said a ventilation shaft that remained connected to the boiler had collapsed and this is where officials believe the explosion occurred. After visiting the blast site, Mayor Eric Adams said it was "extremely fortunate" that there was "no loss of life or no injuries."

FAQs

1. What happened in the Bronx on October 1?

A 20-story public housing building in the Bronx’s Mott Haven area partly collapsed after a gas explosion. A ventilation shaft connected to the boiler is believed to have triggered the blast.

2. Were there any injuries or deaths reported?

As of now, officials have confirmed there were no injuries or deaths. Mayor Eric Adams called it “extremely fortunate” given the scale of the collapse.

3. Which building was affected by the collapse?

The incident occurred at the Mitchel Houses, a public housing complex built in 1966 and home to nearly 3,500 residents.