Plane crashes into home in Minnesota's Brooklyn Park, 1 dead: What we know so far

UPDATE: At least one person was killed after a small plane crashed into a house in Brooklyn Park, Minneapolis, on Saturday. The aircraft was travelling from Iowa to Minnesota. The residents of the home were not hurt but the house was destroyed, AP reported. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. Reports of a plane crash in Brooklyn Park on Saturday(Pixabay)

ORIGINAL STRORY: A small plane crashed in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota on Saturday, Fox 9 reported. Officials are yet to issue a statement. No injuries have been reported yet. The report added that the jet crashed near the intersection of 109th Avenue North and Noble Parkway. No injuries have been reported yet.

According to the report, a house wason fire and first responders are working to evacuate the area.

Locals posted about an aircraft ‘crashing’ near the108th Ave. N. and Noble Ave. area. “A single-family home just to the east on Kyle Ave is now fully engulfed in flames. All occupants of the home have escaped, though the number of possible injuries is not yet confirmed. Police and firefighters are evacuating the immediate area. We are working to gather more details on the plane and its occupants,” @MN_CRIME posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

An apparent video from the scene showed what appeared to be smoke at the scene of the aircraft crash in Brooklyn Park.

Earlier in the day, a house caught fire in Brooklyn Park. The blaze was extinguished within hours. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, fire crews were called to 7608 84th Avenue after smoke was spotted in the house. Officials said that the fire was found in the upper-level house bathroom as well as in the ceiling and walls. No injuries were reported.

Brooklyn Park is a city located in Hennepin County, Minnesota, about 10 miles northwest of downtown Minneapolis. Situated along the west bank of the Mississippi River, the city is part of the Minneapolis–Saint Paul metropolitan area. As of the 2020 census, it has a population of approximately 86,500 people.