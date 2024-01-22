Budweiser, not Churchill: Ron DeSantis' embarrassing fake quote in his last speech

The internet is rife with misquotes that live on far beyond their sell-by date. Voltaire never said: I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it. Mahatma Gandhi never claimed: First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.



Meanwhile, Ron DeSantis also fell for a fake quote, this time thinking he was quoting Winston Churchill, a leader that Conservatives on both sides of the pond love quoting. Winston Churchill, Ron DeSantis and Budweiser

Ron DeSantis ended his campaign by saying: “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Unfortunately, that was never a Churchill quote. The International Churchill Society states: “The fake quote is very often attributed to Churchill but appears nowhere in the Churchill canon.”

It’s a view supported by Richard Langworth, who has written 11 books on Churchill: “While included in some poorly researched quote books be found among Churchill’s 50 million published books, articles, speeches and papers; and words about him by close colleagues”.

The quote is actually from a Budweiser ad from 1938 according to The Telegraph. The ad said: “The man who has lost the spirit of youth is too busy with gloomy forecasts to gather bait, much less go fishing. Men with the spirit of youth pioneered our America… men with vision and sturdy confidence. They found contentment in the thrill of action, knowing that success was never final and failure never fatal.”

While many politicians often fall for fake quotes, DeSantis quoting Budweiser is even more embarrassing because he spent a large part of his Trump Lite campaign taking on Bud Light. In his battle against woke ideologies, DeSantis promised to “serve anything except Bud Light”.

CNN also found a letter that DeSantis had sent to the manager of Florida’s pension fund by calling for an investigation and lawsuit into Budweiser owner Anheuser-Busch InBev stating that the company “breached legal duties owed to its shareholders” because of its decision to partner with Mulvaney.

Earlier, he had told Fox News: “We're going to be launching an inquiry against Bud Light and InBev...And it could be something that leads to a derivative lawsuit filed on behalf of the shareholders of the Florida pension fund. At the end of the day, there's gotta be penalties for when you put business aside to focus on your social agenda at the expense of hardworking people."

Spencer Jones, a senior lecturer in Armed Forces and War Studies at the University of Wolverhampton, said there is no evidence that Churchill ever used the phrase, adding that it is "frequently shared as an inspirational quote on social media."

Kevin Ruane, a professor at Canterbury Christ Church University who authored a book on Churchill, told Reuters, "Churchill was an incredible wordsmith, and forged so many memorable phrases over a long career, but he's also probably had as many invented quotes attached to him as he created himself. However you frame it, Governor DeSantis made his final bow with a blooper," he said.

Budweiser, it would appear, got the final laugh.

PS: The first quote was by Voltaire’s biographer Evelyn Beatrice Hall. The quote comes from The Friends of Voltaire and is often cited to describe his principle of absolute freedom of speech. The second quote was actually by Nicholas Klein, an American trade union activist in a 1918 speech. The actual quote goes: “First they ignore you. Then they ridicule you. And then they attack you and want to burn you. And then they build monuments to you. And that, is what is going to happen to the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America."

With inputs from agencies