Buildings near White House evacuated after bomb threat? Here's what we know

UPDATE: Fox 5 DC journalist Allison Papson confirmed on X that officials investigated a suspicious vehicle near the White House on Monday, but found no threat. The area has since been declared safe. Unconfirmed reports suggest that buildings near the White House were evacuated.(REUTERS)

“The Secret Service Uniformed Division and Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) investigated a suspicious vehicle at 15th and F Street, NW. As a precaution, road closures were implemented in the area. The Metropolitan Police Department’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team responded and declared the scene as safe. All road closures have been lifted,” Papson quoted a US Secret Service spokesperson as saying.

ORIGINAL STORY: Unconfirmed reports suggest that buildings near the White House were evacuated following a bomb threat, according to a post on Townhall's official X (formerly Twitter) account. However, authorities have not yet confirmed these reports.

RAWS ALERTS reported that emergency crews and law enforcement were on the scene in Washington, D.C., and that a block-wide evacuation had been ordered as a precaution. According to the post, bomb squad units were actively investigating the situation.

Despite the alarm, videos circulating on social media show people walking in the area, with no visible signs of an emergency. Journalist Marisela Ramirez reported that the White House itself has not been evacuated. She stated that a Secret Service member informed media near the scene that “there is nothing going on."

