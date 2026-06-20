Bushwick fire: Videos show major blaze at 174-year-old Dutch Reformed Church of South Bushwick in Brooklyn, NYC
A major fire tore through the landmarked Dutch Reformed Church of South Bushwick in Brooklyn causing the church's iconic steeple to collapse.
A historic Brooklyn church suffered catastrophic damage on Friday after a massive fire engulfed the landmarked Dutch Reformed Church of South Bushwick.
A video taken with the Citizen app shows the burning church in Bushwick. The building's steeple seems to be consumed by flames. The air is also heavy with smoke. Residents reported seeing the FDNY as they worked to prevent the blaze from spreading to neighboring buildings.
Authorities have not yet disclosed information regarding any injuries or the fire's origin.
Investigation underway as community reacts
As of Friday afternoon, officials had not announced a cause for the fire. Authorities have not yet disclosed information regarding any injuries.{{/usCountry}}
As of Friday afternoon, officials had not announced a cause for the fire. Authorities have not yet disclosed information regarding any injuries.{{/usCountry}}
Investigators are expected to examine the scene once firefighters determine that the structure is safe to enter.{{/usCountry}}
Investigators are expected to examine the scene once firefighters determine that the structure is safe to enter.{{/usCountry}}
(This is a developing story){{/usCountry}}
(This is a developing story){{/usCountry}}