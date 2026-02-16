Cain Velasquez family: Who is his wife, Michelle? All on the former UFC champ's son and daughter

Former UFC star Cain Velasquez was recently released on parole following his March 2025 five-year sentence for attempting to fatally shoot a man who allegedly molested his son, who was four years old at the time of the 2022 incident. He was released from the Santa Clara prison on credit for time served, Mike Fonseca, his agent, confirmed. Cain Velasquez with his wife Michelle and their son and daughter. (Cain Velasquez on Instagram)

Velasquez, 43, was sentenced in March 2025. However, he had already served a significant time incarcerated, including an eight-month jail term in 2022 and several months on house arrest. He returned to jail after the sentence in March 2025.

The former UFC champion's release came as a relief to the family, who had been at the center of the arrest row. On his release on parole, Velasquez posted an emotional video on social media where he was seen hugging his son and daughter as he arrived at home. The video also featured his wife, Michelle Velasquez.

The episode has renewed attention on Cain Velasquez's family- his wife Michelle and their children. In this article, we will look at what we know about them.

Cain Velasquez Family: His Wife And Children Cain Velasquez has been married to his wife Michelle Velasquez since May 28, 2011. Michelle is a former bodybuilder and fitness model. The couple began dating in June 2007, and Cain proposed to her on February 23, 2010, at Bondi Beach in Australia, per reports.

Cain and Michelle have two children: a daughter, Coral Love Velasquez, born on May 6, 2009, and a son, Cain Velasquez Jr., born in 2018. The Velasquez family lives in San Jose, California.

UFC Chairman Dana White Reacts To Parole Release UFC chairman Dana White reacted positively to the news of Cain Velasquez being released on parole. White said that he welcomed the news and said he is happy for Valesquez and his family.

“Yeah, I’m happy for him,” White told reporters. “Obviously, to get home to his family, and you know what they went through. If that wasn’t bad enough, the guy’s been in jail this whole time, but yeah.”