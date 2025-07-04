Caitlyn Jenner’s manager Sophia Hutchins dies in horrific ATV accident

Sophia Hutchins, 29, died in an ATV crash near Caitlyn Jenner’s house in Malibu. Police said she was riding the ATV on a road close to Jenner’s home when she hit the back of a moving vehicle. Police said Sophia Hutchin was riding the ATV on a road close to Jenner’s home when she hit the back of a moving vehicle. (@CentennialMan/ X)

The crash caused her to lose control and go off the road. The ATV dropped 350 feet down into a ravine. When emergency crews got there, Hutchins had already died. The people in the car she hit weren’t injured. Jenner was not there when the crash happened.

Hutchins and Jenner met in year 2015, the same year when Jenner publicly came out as transgender. Hutchins made a few appearances on ‘I Am Cait’, but she mostly worked in the behind scenes.

Sophia Hutchins background

Hutchins was born in Bellevue, Washington on April 1, 1996. She earned her economics and finance degree from Pepperdine University in 2019. She also founded and ran a health-tech company called LUMASOL.

Back in 2020, she told Medium one of her biggest takeaways from life, “Don’t be afraid of the word no,” she said. “Successful people, entrepreneurs, and women more than anyone else are told no all the time. If we allowed ‘no’ to deter us we wouldn’t be where we are today."

“I’m ready to continue to grow and surround myself with positive uplifting people that believe in me, my ability to execute, and my vision for the future,” Hutchins added.

Netizens pay tribute to Sophia Hutchins

Netizens flocked on X to pay tributes to Sophia Hutchins, where one of the users chimed, “That's heartbreaking news. Sophia Hutchins was a vibrant presence, and her tragic loss at just 29 in such a horrific ATV accident is devastating. My thoughts are with her loved ones and Caitlyn Jenner during this difficult time. RIP.”

A different user wrote, “Caitlyn Jenner’s manager and longtime friend, Sophia Hutchins, had died after a horrific ATV accident. My condolences to Sophia’s family and friends. 29 is just too young to pass away."

Another user wrote, “Very sad. Prayers out to her family and Caitlyn Jenner.”