Dr. Norman Hutchins cause of death: How did the bishop die? Know about health issues

Dr. Norman Hutchins passed away peacefully at his home in Carson, California, on June 5, 2025, at the age of 62. A revered singer, songwriter, and pastor, Hutchins touched countless lives through his music and ministry. In recent years, he had been quietly battling health challenges, including diabetes and kidney failure. Dr. Norman Hutchins, a beloved singer and pastor, passed away at 62.(@NormanHutchins/X)

Norman Hutchins' recent battle with health issues

Dr.Hutchins dedicated his life to spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ through preaching, worship, and compassionate service. He married his first wife, Michelle, at age 19, and together they had three children. After their separation, he found both love and a ministry partner in Karen, his second wife. The couple went on to co-found Frontline Ministries, a faith-driven mission that touched countless lives.

Hutchins faced serious health challenges over the years, including temporary blindness and kidney failure caused by diabetes. In 2014, he revealed to Path MEGAzine that a few months ago, he needed a kidney transplant urgently, and his wife Karen turned out to be a perfect donor match. It is a medical rarity with odds of one in 2.5 million. Without hesitation, she gave her husband the gift of life.

Following his death, Karen recently shared, “Norman was not only my husband and partner in ministry but my greatest source of inspiration. His faith, strength, and love touched every soul he met. Though my heart is heavy, I am comforted knowing his legacy of hope and healing will continue to shine through the lives he changed.”

Some notable facts about Dr. Hutchins

Bishop Hutchins began preaching at the age of 8, and by the time he turned 12, he was ordained. According to Mabumbe, his impact on gospel music was far-reaching, with his beloved song “Emmanuel” becoming a holiday classic translated into 29 languages. Beyond his success as a recording artist, he served as Executive Minister of Music for over 250 churches under Bishop Charles E. Blake at West Angeles Church of God in Christ.