Caleb Flynn's lover reveals cruel names they called his wife Ashley Flynn and daughters: ‘me leaving douche means….’

A woman who was involved in an affair with Caleb Flynn, a former American Idol contestant, shared text messages she had sent to him during the months before his wife's death in February, according to court testimony.

Alleigha Botner testified about her relationship with Caleb Flynn, who is accused of murdering his wife. (X/@901Lulu)

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Ashley Flynn, who was 37 years old, was discovered dead in her family's residence in Tipp City, Ohio on the morning of February 16th. Caleb made an urgent 911 call, reporting that someone had broken into their home and fatally attacked his wife. He was later arrested and faced murder charges.

As Caleb's trial moved forward this week, Alleigha Botner took the stand to share details about their nearly two-year relationship and the communications they had before Ashley passed away.

Alleigha Botner and Caleb Flynn's messages

Deep Dive What derogatory names did Caleb Flynn and Alleigha Botner use for Ashley Flynn? Caleb Flynn and Alleigha Botner referred to Ashley with multiple derogatory terms, including 'douche,' 'b---h,' 'w---e,' and 'spawn of Satan,' reflecting their disdain for her. What did Alleigha Botner reveal about the nature of her relationship with Caleb Flynn before Ashley's death? Alleigha Botner testified about her nearly two-year romantic relationship with Caleb Flynn, during which he expressed increasing frustration over his marriage to Ashley and made disturbing comments about wanting her dead. How did Caleb Flynn indicate his willingness to sacrifice for Alleigha Botner? Caleb Flynn conveyed that he was willing to sacrifice his relationship with his daughters and his financial stability for Alleigha Botner, suggesting he would endure significant personal losses to pursue their relationship.

During her testimony, Botner shared several text messages between herself and Caleb, reading many of them aloud. These messages included negative remarks directed at Ashley, as well as exchanges where both people expressed that they wished Ashley were dead.

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{{^usCountry}} The two exchanged messages back and forth as Caleb and Botner kept talking about him breaking up with Ashley, and Botner became more and more frustrated that he still hadn't made that move. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two exchanged messages back and forth as Caleb and Botner kept talking about him breaking up with Ashley, and Botner became more and more frustrated that he still hadn't made that move. {{/usCountry}}

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Botner hasn't been charged with any crime by authorities, and it's unclear at this point whether she has legal representation. She informed the court that nobody has offered her anything in return for her testimony.

Caleb Flynn called addressed Alleigha Botner with cruel names

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During her testimony, Botner shared with the court that in their conversations, she and Caleb would apparently use insulting language when referring to Ashley.

In the text messages, they referred to Ashley using derogatory terms including "douche," "b---h," "w---e," "s--t," and "spawn of Satan."

In another message exchange, Botner wrote, "douche needs to go," and Caleb seemingly responded with, "please take her out."

In one text message she sent, Botner called Ashley "Ash-s-t," which she read aloud in court.

In several messages that Caleb supposedly sent, he's shown constantly expressing his hatred toward Ashley.

She also shared a message where he apparently stated he'd be prepared to “sacrifice” his bond with his two daughters for Botner.

Key testimony in Caleb Flynn case

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Ashley's sister gave testimony that the couple's daughters, who were 9 and 11 years old when their mother was killed, felt devastated for Ashley upon discovering Caleb's infidelity.

During one conversation in September 2025, as tensions seemingly mounted between the two regarding Caleb's reluctance to leave Ashley, he purportedly stated, in part, "I think what I'm willing to sacrifice is my daughters, a quarter million dollars, salaried job, a place to live, possibly a church that I serve at," Botner shared while reading aloud in court.

In a text message allegedly sent in October 2025, she shared that Caleb wrote, “me leaving douche means ruining my daughters' lives and yet I will still do it.” Botner had previously mentioned in court that the two would refer to Ashley as “douche” during their conversations.

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In yet another exchange just a few days later, he purportedly texted Botner, "I'm willing to flip my life upside down, to lose a job, to lose a salary, to lose a house, to lose my daughters full time and to go through this hell that will come with leaving her."

Caleb is facing serious charges including murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and witness intimidation. He has entered a not guilty plea to all of these charges.