Calera, Alabama tornado: Walmart, trailer park damaged as twister heads toward Chelsea | Videos

A wave of storms reportedly swept into Alabama on Saturday, March 15. They brought with them a rarely-seen threat level for possible long-track tornadoes, accompanied by winds of up to 70 m.p.h., golf ball-sized hail and torrential rain. Alabama tornado: Walmart, trailer park damaged as twister heads toward Chelsea (Unsplash - representational image)

According to a report by Forecast Frontier on X, a Walmart in Calera has been damaged by the tornado. The post reads, “Unfortunately now hearing multiple reports of some decently significant damage in Calera, Alabama from this likely tornado. A Walmart in Calera has also been hit, with “numerous” injuries being reported. Just comes to show how incredibly long, past 24+ hours here across the Southern/Mid South US.”

Some posts on X also claim that a trailer park was hit by the tornado. “Tornado in Calera, AL is doing damage! It hit a trailer park & almost hit the NWS Birmingham Office. God I hope thats the worst we get for the rest of the night,” one reads.

Some posts on X also say that the tornado is now moving towards Chelsea, Alabama from Calera. “8:15CT: Tornado producing storm moving away from Calera/I-65 and toward Chelsea, AL. Seek immediate shelter in the warned area,” one post reads.

