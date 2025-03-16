Menu Explore
Calera, Alabama tornado: Walmart, trailer park damaged as twister heads toward Chelsea | Videos

BySumanti Sen
Mar 16, 2025 07:45 AM IST

A wave of storms reportedly swept into Alabama on Saturday, March 15.

A wave of storms reportedly swept into Alabama on Saturday, March 15. They brought with them a rarely-seen threat level for possible long-track tornadoes, accompanied by winds of up to 70 m.p.h., golf ball-sized hail and torrential rain.

Alabama tornado: Walmart, trailer park damaged as twister heads toward Chelsea (Unsplash - representational image)
Alabama tornado: Walmart, trailer park damaged as twister heads toward Chelsea (Unsplash - representational image)

According to a report by Forecast Frontier on X, a Walmart in Calera has been damaged by the tornado. The post reads, “Unfortunately now hearing multiple reports of some decently significant damage in Calera, Alabama from this likely tornado. A Walmart in Calera has also been hit, with “numerous” injuries being reported. Just comes to show how incredibly long, past 24+ hours here across the Southern/Mid South US.”

Another post confirming this says, “Ok a tornado touchdown in Calera near the wal mart. Well here I am!!! I peaked outside and it was crazy!!!”

Some posts on X also claim that a trailer park was hit by the tornado. “Tornado in Calera, AL is doing damage! It hit a trailer park & almost hit the NWS Birmingham Office. God I hope thats the worst we get for the rest of the night,” one reads.

Another post confirming the same says, “Reports of a trailer park in Calera, AL taking a direct hit”.

Another post says, “Calera, Alabama. Tornado. WalMart damaged. Multi calls to 911 reporting injuries. Trailer park also with damage.”

Some posts on X also say that the tornado is now moving towards Chelsea, Alabama from Calera. “8:15CT: Tornado producing storm moving away from Calera/I-65 and toward Chelsea, AL. Seek immediate shelter in the warned area,” one post reads.

People have been urged to call 911 for emergencies during the storm, especially when it poses an immediate threat to life or property. For instance, people can call 911 when a tree falls on a home, during a fire, a medical emergency or a crime in progress.

Here's a look at some videos that have surfaced on social media:

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
