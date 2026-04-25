Calley Means: 5 things to know on RFK Jr's aide amid Truemed ‘conflict of interest’ row

Calley Means, a top associate of Health and Human Services (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has found himself in hot water after a bombshell revelation that he allegedly held stakes in a company that sought to benefit from HHS policy while advising RFK Jr. on an official capacity.

Calley Means, senior advisor at Health and Human Services (HHS) and co-founder of TrueMed, speaks during an "Eat Real Food" rally at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas.(Bloomberg)

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The New York Times reports, citing exclusively records furnished to the newspaper by the US House Ethics Committee. It claims that Calley Means held stakes worth between $20 million and $30 million in a company called Truemed. The company sells health products, such as saunas and radiation-blocking underwear, among others, using their health savings account.

The House Democrat-run Ethics Committee claim that the Trump administration's signing a wide-ranging law to add health savings accounts for another 10 million Americans has benefited the company. The New York Times reports that Means was serving as the president of Trumed till November 2025. He had resigned and divested his stakes last year.

Notably, till November 2025, Calley Means was a special government employee. After that, he became a permanent full-time employee of the Trump administration. In a statement, Means claimed that during his tenure as a special employee at the HHS, he was not involved with health savings accounts.

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{{^usCountry}} “When I was asked to serve as an S.G.E., I worked to support wins like removing food dyes and flipping the food pyramid — never touching H.S.A. policy,” Calley means said in a statement published by the NYT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When I was asked to serve as an S.G.E., I worked to support wins like removing food dyes and flipping the food pyramid — never touching H.S.A. policy,” Calley means said in a statement published by the NYT. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “When asked to join full time, I fully divested shares from the thriving company and nonprofit I built to incentivize healthier food.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When asked to join full time, I fully divested shares from the thriving company and nonprofit I built to incentivize healthier food.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In this article, we will look at five things to know about Calley Means. 1. Started As A White House Intern In 2005 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In this article, we will look at five things to know about Calley Means. 1. Started As A White House Intern In 2005 {{/usCountry}}

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Calley Means started his career as a White House intern in 2005. He later took up roles like Research Analyst at The Heritage Foundation and Consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton.

2. Vocal MAHA Advocate

Calley Means is a vocal advocate for the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) agenda. He co-authored the initial MAHA report focusing on chronic disease prevention, pesticides and nutrition reform. He gained prominence criticizing US healthcare corruption, authoring a New York Times bestseller that aligns closely with RFK Jr.'s vision.

3. Contributed To John McCain's 2008 Campaign

Means contributed to John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign and held positions at Edelman and Mercury as a Director, building expertise in political strategy and public relations.

4. Founded Multiple Health Start-Ups

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Means co-founded Anomalie, a custom wedding dress company later acquired by David’s Bridal, showcasing his shift into innovative business models. In 2022, he launched TrueMed, enabling health savings accounts (HSAs) for wellness products.

5. HHS Roles Controversy-Filled

As a special employee, Calley Means advised on food dyes and nutrition guidelines without touching HSA policy, per his statement. The policies have faced massive criticism.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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