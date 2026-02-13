RFK Jr's addiction issues: HHS Secretary says ‘used to snort cocaine off toilet seats’; clip goes viral

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) ignited a fresh controversy on Thursday when he publicly acknowledged his past cocaine use. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed his past cocaine use in a podcast interview saying he required daily meetings. (Photo by Heather Diehl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

He candidly recounted his drug abuse period and said, “I'm not scared of a germ. I used to snort cocaine off toilet seats,” during his conversation on the Theo Von podcast.

“I don’t treat it, which means, for me, going to meetings every day” RFK Jr. began an interview with comedian Theo Von on the podcast "This Past Weekend w/Theo Von" by talking about how he first got to know Von.

He detailed during the interview why he felt compelled to attend daily recovery meetings throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, even when most people were relying on virtual support. Kennedy remarked, "We've been in recovery together for years."

RFK Jr. has been in recovery for more than 40 years. In the podcast, he talks about how he established a "pirate" gang of individuals that kept in touch during the pandemic.

He then goes on to say, “I said this when we came in, and I said, ‘I don’t care what happens, I’m going to a meeting everyday. I’m not scared of a germ, I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats. I know this disease will kill me.”

