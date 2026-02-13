RFK Jr's addiction issues: HHS Secretary says ‘used to snort cocaine off toilet seats’; clip goes viral
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed his past cocaine use in a podcast interview saying he required daily meetings.
U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) ignited a fresh controversy on Thursday when he publicly acknowledged his past cocaine use.
He candidly recounted his drug abuse period and said, “I'm not scared of a germ. I used to snort cocaine off toilet seats,” during his conversation on the Theo Von podcast.
“I don’t treat it, which means, for me, going to meetings every day”
RFK Jr. began an interview with comedian Theo Von on the podcast "This Past Weekend w/Theo Von" by talking about how he first got to know Von.
He detailed during the interview why he felt compelled to attend daily recovery meetings throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, even when most people were relying on virtual support. Kennedy remarked, "We've been in recovery together for years."
RFK Jr. has been in recovery for more than 40 years. In the podcast, he talks about how he established a "pirate" gang of individuals that kept in touch during the pandemic.
He then goes on to say, “I said this when we came in, and I said, ‘I don’t care what happens, I’m going to a meeting everyday. I’m not scared of a germ, I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats. I know this disease will kill me.”
He added, “I don’t treat it, which means, for me, going to meetings every day,” he said on the podcast.
Prolonged drug use and MAHA
RFK Jr. is a long-time environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist who was confirmed as the 26th HHS Secretary in February 2025
He has previously admitted to using cocaine since he has been open about his drug usage issues. He was detained for marijuana possession when he was 16 years old.
In 1983, RFK Jr. was taken into custody for heroin possession in South Dakota. He has stated that he became sober after his second arrest.
Since taking office, his leadership has been marked by unconventional approaches, including revamping the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) initiative.
Under MAHA, RFK Jr. has advanced various agendas, like phasing out petroleum-based dyes from America’s food and medications, approving naturally sourced colors. He has also advanced research into the cause of autism. RFK Jr. has previously falsely claimed that vaccines cause autism; however, his current alignment about the matter is not mentioned on the official HHS.gov page.
